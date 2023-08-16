



Lester Kiewit speaks to independent election candidate and Unite Behind activist Zackie Achmat about the manner in which the City of Cape Town is challenging national government for the right to run the city’s rail network.

"The lack of a functioning, affordable, efficient rail system, means the situation of spatial apartheid is worsened and people suffer more."

So says independent election candidate and UniteBehind activist, Zackie Achmat as he joins CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit to discuss the ongoing battle for control of the Mother City’s rail network.

This week, Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis says the City will declare an intergovernmental dispute against Prasa if President Cyril Ramaphosa fails to respond to a request to create a joint working committee on rail devolution by August 31.

According to the city’s latest comprehensive integrated transport plan, of the 33% of Cape Town commuters who rely on public transport, 67% use minibus taxis and just 6% use rail, which is a 95% decline in rail users since 2012.

Achmat says the idea of devolution is an interesting one.

What's interesting is government's failure over almost 30 years to actually act on the ANC plan, what the Constitution says and what the law says. Zackie Achman, Independent election candidate/ Unite Behind activist

Ultimately, Prasa has become a piggy bank for the ANC. Zackie Achmat, Independent election candidate/ Unite Behind activist

