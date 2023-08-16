Will NHI costs be determined in the same way as medical aid schemes?





Clarence Ford speaks with Zano Kunene, health journalist at Bhekisisa

The Council for Medical Schemes recently announced that medical aid monthly premiums should not increase by more than 5% for 2024.

Each year the CMS works out what increase would be reasonable but there are questions as to whether or not the NHI scheme will determine its costs in the same way.

To understand the similarities and differences in these schemes it is first necessary to understand how medical aids calculate premiums.

Kunene says that medical aids work by managing a pool of money from all its members monthly contributions and using this fund to pay for medical services.

To work out the premiums they need to work out how much medical services cost and predict how many of their members are likely to claim in that year.

They need to look at trends of how their member profile looks. Zano Kunene, Health Journalist - Bhekisisa

People with more health needs have their payments subsidised by people who do not need to see a doctor as often. Zano Kunene, Health Journalist - Bhekisisa

© Oksana Mironova /123rf

For NHI, this will also come from a pool of funds but instead of paying for specific services, they will contract service providers at an upfront fee, and they will be paid per person.

It is important to note this has not been finalised yet. Zano Kunene, Health Journalist - Bhekisisa

Listen to the interview above for more.