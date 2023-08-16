Streaming issues? Report here
Moonshot Pact: 'Let's not pretend we're building the Taj Mahal' - John Maytham

16 August 2023 3:49 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
John Maytham
moonshot pact

Seven political parties are meeting to discuss the Moonshot Pact agreement, but will it work?

John Maytham speaks about the Moonshot Pact on the Afternoon Drive.

The DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, NFP, UIP, and SNP will be joining forces for the 2024 elections in an attempt to unseat the ANC.

The idea behind this pact is that the parties will find common ground to run a coalition government at national level.

RELATED: Moonshot pact convention: 7 political parties hope to form coalition to oust ANC

At the Kempton Park meeting the parties will discuss the terms of their agreement and other issues related to the moonshot pact.

RELATED: Could the DA ditch the moonshot pact for an ANC coalition?

Maytham says that he would love to see the ANC replace by a more honest and stable government.

Let’s face it, that is a low bar to jump over, to be more efficient and honest than the ANC.

John Maytham, CapeTalk presenter
Seven political parties attended the Moonshot Pact Convention in Kempton Park on 16 August 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba
Seven political parties attended the Moonshot Pact Convention in Kempton Park on 16 August 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba

However, when looking at the parties that are involved in the pact and the number of votes they received in previous elections, it is not nearly enough to unseat the ANC.

Let’s talk of course. Let’s explore every avenue to unseat the ANC government. But let’s not pretend that we are building the Taj Mahal when we’re erecting an RDP house.

John Maytham, CapeTalk presenter

Watch the video above for more.




