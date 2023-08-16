Miss SA Natasha Joubert will NOT be going to Miss Universe
Newly crowned Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert revealed she will not be going to compete at the Miss Universe pageant later this year.
Speaking to the Drive with Thando team on 947, she has her sights set on completing her full one-year reign as Miss South Africa.
This was the goal, coming back, I am serving my country [and] I meant it.Natasha Joubert, Miss South Africa
RELATED: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
Joubert says she had the opportunity to represent South Africa at the Miss Universe in 2021, it was time to give someone else a chance.
This after she finished in the top three when she entered Miss SA in 2020.
And the winner is... Thando Thabethe👑' 947 Music.Life (@947) August 15, 2023
Newly crowned Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert, got the opportunity to chat with @thando_thabethe, @flaxthedj & @LeratoHoeffele about being crowned #MissSA2023 & her future plans during her reign.#947DriveWithThando #NatashaJoubertOn947 pic.twitter.com/99f5aeCdIZ
RELATED: ‘I couldn’t have done this without SA’: Natasha Joubert on winning Miss SA
She reveals that her time at Miss Universe was very special to her, and her journey thereafter not only played an important role in woman she is today but the woman that was crowned Miss South Africa 2023.
Joubert has her sites set on making an impact during her reign.
She has already raised R1.2million in bursaries so I really wanted to make a point, coming back to say this is not something I just want to do but I have already started.Natasha Joubert, Miss South Africa
Listen to the interview below:
RELATED: Who is the new Miss SA? 5 facts about Natasha Joubert
This article first appeared on 947 : Miss SA Natasha Joubert will NOT be going to Miss Universe
