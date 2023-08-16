Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad





McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros on The Money Show.

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week the latest ad by Pedros Flame Grilled Chicken is the zero pick for Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.

Screengrab from Pedros Flame Grilled Chicken ad on Facebook

The campaign features teams from two rival chicken fast food chains meeting in a boardroom to confer about the worrying expansion of a competitor.

It's pretty obvious which brands Pedros is getting at simply by the descriptions - one is referred to as overpriced chicken and there's GFC, which is Greasy Fried Chicken.

The swipes at other brands are made in a juvenile way, Damane feels.

The meeting descends into a food fight as the spy they'd dispatched slinks away with his briefcase full of the competitor's food, which he can't resist.

Damane's opinion is that the ad is objectively bad, especially from a craft perspective.

By craft I mean it was overly written, 2:45 minutes long... It's badly acted, the production quality's really poor... so on those things the ad is objectively poor. Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

At the same time a lot of consumers enjoyed it, judging by much of the reaction on social media.

"That gave me pause, but then I remembered that we are the same country where Leon Schuster movies were the most popular on the big screen."

While popularity is an important factor Damane says, it's not the only factor that counts.

It doesn’t mean consumers enjoying your ad will necessarily lead to sales. I think what's happening with Nando’s is testament to that. Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

Damane also takes issue with the way food is treated in the Pedros ad.

"At the end of the day this is your ad where food looks so unappetising."

Watch the ad for yourself below