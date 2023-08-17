What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account?





Bruce Whitfield is in conversation with consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

Remember the case of the university student who went on an R800 000 spending spree after NSFAS erroneously paid R14 million (instead of R1 400) into her bank account?

She was sentenced to five years in jail, but has been granted leave to appeal.

Legally, keeping money you know is not yours is theft, but what would you do if your bank mistakenly linked a big, fat account to your profile?

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Sandton-based business owner who experienced exactly this.

The man had three accounts with Standard Bank, two business and one personal, but then suddenly another account popped up.

It was a Money Market account of a European-based multi-national, with a balance running into the millions Knowler reports.

"How’s that for a test of your moral fortitude?"

The Standard Bank client made the discovery towards the end of 2020, when Covid was having a crippling effect on his business and he was deep in debt - to the bank.

After watching money move in and out of this "surprise" account for two years and resisting the temptation to dip in, the man approached Standard last December through a lawyer.

“I wanted them to know what a massive mistake they had made, and show them what I could have done,” he said.

And yes, he wanted to be rewarded, Knowler continues.

He wanted the bank to pay him for pointing out their blunder and giving them the opportunity to fix it, in order to protect their huge client’s millions. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The businessman asked for R6 million in order to reveal his name, which would lead them to his account and that unfortunate linkage. Unsurprisingly, he was accused of extortion and there was no counter offer. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The saga ended as it had begun - by accident.

The businessman’s details were revealed to the bank by mistake, Knowler says.

"A few days later - a couple of weeks ago now - that massive Money Market account disappeared from his profile. "

In its response to the consumer journo's query, Standard Bank confirmed that it had "contained this particular incident" which it said was an isolated one and that "any impacted parties" had been notified.

The businessman's lawyer said he finds it surprising that Standard does not have a whistleblower programme "where they reward people who find security flaws in their system”.

“After six months of knowing of the problem, my client still had. I am not convinced by Standard Bank’s reassurances (about security)."

