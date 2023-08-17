Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Solly Msimanga's journey from private sector to political leader Gauteng DA Solly Msimanga was hanging out in studio with Thabo Shole-Mashao. 17 August 2023 3:12 PM
Pistorius claims he is eligible for parole, takes fight to the ConCourt Oscar Pistorius has asked the constitutional court to declare that he is eligible for parole. 17 August 2023 3:07 PM
Ayepyep lounge 'temporarily' closes doors amid gangsterism and extortion claims The Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Cape Town is calling on the government and police for immediate intervention. 17 August 2023 2:45 PM
View all Local
Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider' The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park. 17 August 2023 12:32 PM
Tony Leon (former DA leader) on the Moonshot Pact and its odds in 2024 Can the parties see past their own differences to form a united front and will it even last? 17 August 2023 8:49 AM
[LISTEN] Billions invested but the failure of land reform persists If finances aren't the problem, what is? 17 August 2023 7:41 AM
View all Politics
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions? The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court. 17 August 2023 12:21 PM
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs. 16 August 2023 9:32 PM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How low Vitamin D can affect your health, and what you can do about it Getting enough vitamin D might not be something that regularly crosses your mind, but a lack of this can cause health issues. 17 August 2023 3:05 PM
Europe's oldest mummy's DNA shows darkest skin tone recorded in European history Albert Zink, co-author of this study says this is the darkest skin tone recorded in contemporary European people. 17 August 2023 12:59 PM
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions? The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court. 17 August 2023 12:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It lifted me in an emotional and mental way' - Bernard Parker on autobiography Bernard Parker’s exploits between the white lines can not be doubted, with the former Kaizer Chiefs striker having made 363 appear... 17 August 2023 6:02 AM
Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final The Argentinian has scored nine goals in just six games. 16 August 2023 9:02 AM
Spurs need to toughen up and limit mistakes to stay in the league - Bartlett Cape Town Spurs were promoted to the top flight after a stellar campaign in the second division of South African football but have... 16 August 2023 6:01 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral "This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user. 17 August 2023 2:30 PM
Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent succumbs after suffering long-term illness The actor's talent agency Carey Dodd Associates confirmed Kent's death in a statement on social media. 17 August 2023 10:18 AM
Happy 63rd birthday, Sean Penn! Look back at his best performances From 'Mystic River' to 'Milk', we celebrate Sean Penn's birthday with a look back at some of his best performances. 17 August 2023 9:21 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
Climate change is reshaping religious beliefs and practices in India The effect of climate change on some of India’s sacred pilgrimage sites is reshaping religious beliefs. 17 August 2023 10:30 AM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
View all Opinion
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?

17 August 2023 12:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.

Bruce Whitfield interviews forensic lawyer Steven Powell, director of forensics at ENSafrica.

The country heard this week how a former accountant from Boksburg who stole over half a billion rand from her employer, would spend millions in casinos in one night.

Hildegard Steenkamp's astonishing story has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.

She is convicted of stealing R537 million from medical tech company Medtronic over a period of 13 years.

That equates to a rand every second, comments Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Steenkamp earlier pleaded guilty to 336 charges related to the fraud that was perpetrated between 2004 and 2016.

The court heard that she spent most of the money on gambling and funding a lavish lifestyle, blowing more than R67 million at just one casino over five years.

Whitfield interviews Steven Powell, Director of Forensics at ENSafrica.

While the volume of fraud in the marketplace has reached enormous proportions Powell says, it is staggering that Steenkamp was stealing at times almost R20 million a month and it wasn't noticed.

He notes that ENSafrica does quite often deal with suspects who have a gambling addiction.

What these fraudsters do, because there's social engineering as well, they'll gamble and tell people that they gamble so people assume when they see the fancy cars and the fancy house that this must be the proceeds of winning at the casino.

Steven Powell, Director - ENSafrica

The reality is of all of these cases that we investigate... they invariably end up losing a fortune and they sometimes hope that they're going to be able to win big and plug the hole that they've left at their employer.

Steven Powell, Director - ENSafrica

It's often a case of apparently trustworthy individuals being given huge responsibility by their companies, Whitfield notes.

Are they so devious that standard controls would miss the obvious?

Powell says it's a combination of these factors.

These individuals are incredibly clever and devious and they exploit areas where it's difficult to pick up their activities... but I think with good controls, good oversight and some basic checks... you'll pick up if an employee is a beneficiary (of payments) as well. A lot of companies just don't do these types of checks...

Steven Powell, Director - ENSafrica

...and the one factor that allows ladies like this Hildegard Steenkamp to get away with the fraud is a lack of segregation of duty. We put too much power in the hands of too few individuals, particularly when they're processing EFT payments and they have access to your electronic bank account, they can get away with literally murder.

Steven Powell, Director - ENSafrica

Powell's advice to employers is if they see changes in an employee's lifestyle to "be nervous, be very nervous" and to check.

It is possible to validate. And when you're making payments to your suppliers, pay a little extra to get the banks to validate the account name with that account number because you might not be paying who you think you are.

Steven Powell, Director - ENSafrica

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to this fascinating conversation




