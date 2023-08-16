Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Frederik Zietsman, CEO of takealot.com.
The competition around one-hour home deliveries is heating up.
Takealot.com has launched a limited 60-minute on-demand delivery service, restricted for now to Cape Town's northern suburbs.
Bruce Whitfield finds out more about TakealotNow from CEO Frederik Zietsman.
The promise is really that we'd like to understand the unforeseen events in consumers' lives, the things that they need unexpectedly... and we believe that with our power and assortment and range through the takealot.com platform we can solve most of those problems within 60 minutes.Frederik Zietsman, CEO - takealot.com
It was Checkers that sparked the quick delivery trend with its Sixty60 app; will a platform not limited to groceries be able to keep?
The 60-minutes concept has been popularised Zietsman agrees, but says Takealot's been averaging in fact less than this in its deliveries to the northern suburbs of Cape Town.
I think it all lies in the simplicity of a dark store concept which is basically the fundamental premise on which this is built.Frederik Zietsman, CEO - takealot.com
With 500 000 products in its central distribution centre, the trick to deciding which will be available through TakealotNow is to approach it from the angle of what problem you are solving for the consumer he says.
It becomes a bit of a difficult task to determine what to stock but you flip it around and think: What problems am I solving for the consumer that are not currently being solved through existing grocery on-demand platforms? If you think about an unforeseen business trip... I need a charger or a monitor or a MacBook, those things aren't particularly well-serviced. That's why we think we've got a unique position to actually solve that problem for the consumer.Frederik Zietsman, CEO - takealot.com
The nice thing is there's always a narrative behind it... The nuance is the problems that you solve in a hyper-local context, therefore Soweto might look different to the northern suburbs or Sandton...Frederik Zietsman, CEO - takealot.com
Zietsman says there is a rollout plan for TakealotNow going into the next calendar year, looking specifically at the more the northern parts of the country.
For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117391218_delivery-man-with-food-in-paper-bag-at-office.html?vti=my3gznsc25v85jttfu-1-38
