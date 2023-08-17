Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Simon Bruinders on a nostalgic music trip this Sunday





This Sunday, South African actor, author, voice artist and playwright Simon Bruinders takes over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite 80s & 90s hits and share the wonderful memories those songs evoke.

Originally a school teacher, Bruinders' true passion is theatre.

The first role he landed was in the Jan Rautenbach play Broer Matie, playing the part of a preacher, Kiemie Kammies.

The play was adapted as a feature film, which marked Simon's film debut in 1984.

He's since gone on to star in several television shows and films such as soapie 7de Laan and Getroud Met Rugby: Die Sepie.

Bruinders was rewarded for his stellar career in front of the camera, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Film and Television Awards in 2018 for his service to the television industry.

This Sunday, he will dig into our music archive and play music from some of his favourite musicians and singers, including Bryan Adams, Josh Groban, John Lennon and many more.

So, get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10 am.

