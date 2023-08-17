Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Simon Bruinders on a nostalgic music trip this Sunday
This Sunday, South African actor, author, voice artist and playwright Simon Bruinders takes over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.
Every Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite 80s & 90s hits and share the wonderful memories those songs evoke.
Originally a school teacher, Bruinders' true passion is theatre.
The first role he landed was in the Jan Rautenbach play Broer Matie, playing the part of a preacher, Kiemie Kammies.
The play was adapted as a feature film, which marked Simon's film debut in 1984.
He's since gone on to star in several television shows and films such as soapie 7de Laan and Getroud Met Rugby: Die Sepie.
Bruinders was rewarded for his stellar career in front of the camera, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Film and Television Awards in 2018 for his service to the television industry.
This Sunday, he will dig into our music archive and play music from some of his favourite musicians and singers, including Bryan Adams, Josh Groban, John Lennon and many more.
So, get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10 am.
Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za
More from Entertainment
Happy 80th birthday, Robert De Niro, our favourite Godfather!
Robert De Niro brought us lines like 'revenge is a dish best served cold' in The Godfather and these other iconic movies.Read More
Miss SA Natasha Joubert will NOT be going to Miss Universe
Natasha Joubert says she will be completing her full reign as Miss South Africa.Read More
[UNPOPULAR OPINION] Leave Britney Spears alone! Dancing in a bikini is not news
While some headlines pose Britney Spears' mental health as 'puzzling' and 'concerning' - here's an (unpopular) opinion nobody asked for.Read More
[WATCH] X appears to delay links by five seconds to sites disliked by Elon Musk
Having trouble getting into Instagram, Facebook or the New York Times? Here's why...Read More
Viola Davis says 'enkosi' after sneaking in to Cape Town for her birthday
American actress Viola Davis turned 58 on 11 August and she celebrated her special day in The Mother City.Read More
On this day in 1977: King of Rock n' Roll Elvis Presley dies
Elvis Presley died of a heart attack at his mansion in Graceland.Read More
Happy 65th birthday, Queen Madonna!
The Queen of Pop turns 65 years old today. Let's celebrate with some of her most iconic hits.Read More
No(ah) excuse for missing out on Trevor's homecoming tour - extra dates added
The comedian is teaming up with Savanna Premium Cider for the Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour.Read More
Is AI coming for music now? 3 ways AI is transforming music
Musicians and producers can already utilise AI to realistically reproduce the sound of any instrument or voice imaginable.Read More