Opinion
Suzuki S.Presso: A cost effective car to buy, own, and run

16 August 2023 4:10 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Suzuki
Suzuki S-Presso

If you are looking for an affordable SUV, the Suzuki S.Presso could be exactly what you need.

Pippa Hudson speaks with Ernest Page, motoring journalist (02:41)

The Suzuki S.Presso is one of the most affordable new cars, with prices starting at R169 000 for the 1.0 GL Manual.

You won’t just be saving on the cost price; this Compact city SUV is also incredibly fuel efficient according to Suzuki.

It does not matter how fast you decide drive it, you are probably not going to exceed 5 or 6 litres per 100km, even on a bad day.

Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist - changecars.co.za

In general Page says that this is a good quality car that is not expensive to own, buy, or run.

He adds that this is a good safe car for young drivers as it does not have a high-top speed but still feels fun to drive.

You could not go over the national highway speed limit if you tried.

Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist - changecars.co.za
FILE: Suzuki S-Presso. Picture: Captainmorlypogi1959 via Wikimedia Commons
FILE: Suzuki S-Presso. Picture: Captainmorlypogi1959 via Wikimedia Commons

While there are plenty of positives to this car, he says there are also some negatives.

For example, he says the Bluetooth system in the car is terrible and makes it difficult if you try and make or take phone calls.

Listen to the interview above for more.




