Suzuki S.Presso: A cost effective car to buy, own, and run
Pippa Hudson speaks with Ernest Page, motoring journalist (02:41)
The Suzuki S.Presso is one of the most affordable new cars, with prices starting at R169 000 for the 1.0 GL Manual.
You won’t just be saving on the cost price; this Compact city SUV is also incredibly fuel efficient according to Suzuki.
It does not matter how fast you decide drive it, you are probably not going to exceed 5 or 6 litres per 100km, even on a bad day.Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist - changecars.co.za
In general Page says that this is a good quality car that is not expensive to own, buy, or run.
He adds that this is a good safe car for young drivers as it does not have a high-top speed but still feels fun to drive.
You could not go over the national highway speed limit if you tried.Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist - changecars.co.za
While there are plenty of positives to this car, he says there are also some negatives.
For example, he says the Bluetooth system in the car is terrible and makes it difficult if you try and make or take phone calls.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Suzuki_S-Presso_(Espresso)_2022_(1).jpg
More from Lifestyle
Pen pals unite for the first time after 70 years
The 80-something pen pals have been writing to each other since the age of 12.Read More
Happy 65th birthday, Angela Bassett!
Let's take a look back at Angela Bassett's top 10 films.Read More
Women climax less than men! Here's why there's an 'orgasm gap'
In movies, it's likely that both parties climax at the same time. But this doesn’t reflect reality.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 15 August 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Woolies rolling out 'eco' mannequins in drive to achieve zero packaging waste
Woolworths says it's made a significant investment in biodegradable, recyclable mannequins made from used coffee bean sacks.Read More
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move?
#Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on.Read More
[LISTEN] Is your car making some strange noises? These are the likely causes
When driving, our cars often make a number of strange noises, and it is not always obvious when you need to investigate them.Read More
World’s oldest practicing doctor (101) shares tips for keeping your brain sharp
The world's oldest doctor lives by one principle - keep your mind engaged through work, social and entertainment activities.Read More
Langa entrepreneur fixes appliances and status quo in male-dominated industry
30-year-old Makaziwe Mazaleni is on her way to becoming the first woman graduate in a male-dominated Repair programme (offered by Taking Care of Business, previously known as The Clothing Bank).Read More