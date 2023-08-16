Students want new NSFAS system scrapped: 'It is not benefitting us'





Africa Melane speaks with William Sezoe, Deputy Chair of the SRC at Stellenbosch University.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme introduced this new system in the middle of the academic year and students says they were not properly informed how it worked.

Around the country students have said that the dispursment of funds directly into their accounts was not explained and, in some cases, funds were withheld.

Students from a number of different SRC's in the country marched to protest this system.

Sezoe says that the main concerns that they wanted to highlight were the fact that the system was not direct like it claimed to be, and the companies appointed by NSFAS to manage the payments do not have the necessary experience to make this run efficiently.

They don’t seem to have the necessary systems in place to make sure that students actually do get their funds. William Sezoe, Deputy Chair of the SRC - Stellenbosch University

These companies are really not fit for purpose. William Sezoe, Deputy Chair of the SRC - Stellenbosch University

In addition to this, with the new system where the money is paid to these companies, the students are having to pay to access their allowances.

Tshwane University of Technology students march in the Pretoria CBD on 3 August 2023 to voice their frustrations over the NSFAS direct funding system. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

We feel there should not be an amount linked for you to access your allowances. I think that is very disturbing. William Sezoe, Deputy Chair of the SRC - Stellenbosch University

We want the direct payment system to be scrapped. It is not benefitting students. William Sezoe, Deputy Chair of the SRC - Stellenbosch University

