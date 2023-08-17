



JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 16 August 2023 are:

Lotto: 06, 08, 13, 28, 37, 48 B: 21

Lotto Plus 1: 11, 18, 30, 32, 36, 43 B: 07

Lotto Plus 2: 05, 16, 17, 22, 30, 34 B: 20

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (16/08/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Uac8yWcThS ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 16, 2023

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (16/08/23)!

We have a jackpot winner of R32,785,982! pic.twitter.com/PziH5aD6iP ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 16, 2023

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (16/08/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/ZKWY3nWy2y ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 16, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 16 August 2023