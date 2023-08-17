SA has no reason to be concerned about new COVID-19 sub-variant - De Oliveira
CAPE TOWN - Researcher and virologist Professor Tulio de Oliveira said that there was no cause for concern regarding the last COVID-19 infection news.
The national Health Department on Wednesday confirmed the first case of the new COVID-19 sub-variant EG.5 or Eris.
Officials said it was found in a sample taken from a patient in Gauteng.
De Oliveira is the head of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP).
He said that since the end of 2021, we've had various lineages of Omicron circulating in South Africa without an increase in hospitalisations.
"It's not much different from the one that has been circulating in South Africa for the past six months and we have no reason to be concerned in South Africa about this lineage of Omicron causing a wave of hospitalisations or death."
De Oliveira added that there was no need for panic.
"It's not a new variant, it's just a lineage of Omicron, not very different from the one that was circulating in South Africa for the past six months and since then we have not seen increasing cases, increase of hospitalisations, increase in deaths."
He said that we had the systems in place to make sure citizens were updated and informed if there was any cause for concern.
"We have a very strong and robust system of genomic surveillance. If we find anything unusual that we should be concerned about, we will be communicating with the public with the Department of Health as we have done multiple times."
This article first appeared on EWN : SA has no reason to be concerned about new COVID-19 sub-variant - De Oliveira
More from Local
[LISTEN] Billions invested but the failure of land reform persists
If finances aren't the problem, what is?Read More
Overberg ANC says it's deeply concerned by Swellendam unrest
Irate community members took to the streets on Wednesday to voice their anger over service delivery-related issues. Sixty people were arrested and a municipal building was completely destroyed during the riots.Read More
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding
Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs.Read More
Students want new NSFAS system scrapped: 'It is not benefitting us'
University students are not happy with the new NSFAS direct payment system.Read More
Le Roux pays tribute to ballet legend Johaar Mosaval: ‘He defied the odds’
The Ballet icon Dr Johaar Mosaval passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 95.Read More
Moonshot Pact: ‘Let’s not pretend we're building the Taj Mahal' - John Maytham
Seven political parties are meeting to discuss the Moonshot Pact agreement, but will it work?Read More
Prasa has become a piggy bank for the ANC - Zackie Achmat
Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis is prepared to launch an intergovernmental dispute against Prasa is respect of rail devolution in CPT.Read More
Will NHI costs be determined in the same way as medical aid schemes?
Talks about the NHI bill have dominated the medical space and there are questions as to how its pricing will be determined.Read More
Africa’s only submarine museum a step closer to reopening
The Assegaai Submarine Museum is the only preserved naval submarine on the continent.Read More