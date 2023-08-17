'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact'
South Africa is very much in the land of coalition politics and there is absolutely no denying that we need clear parameters and guidelines on how to manage those coalitions. There must be firmly defined expectations and rules of engagement leading into the 2024 elections.
For those reasons, the two-day convention taking place at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park is a necessity and an important contribution to the solidifying of these expectations.
The seven participating opposition parties – the Democratic Alliance, IFP, FF Plus, ActionSA, Spectrum National Party, United Independent Movement, and Independent South African National Civics Organisation - resolved to use the name “Multi-Party Charter for South Africa” instead of the DA’s mooted “Moonshot Pact”.
The talks have been hyped as the Codesa of our time, but I would argue that this is more PR spin than authentic. It has been suggested as a seminal moment in the political history of the country. But while necessary, the scale and impact of the talks are not yet there. Codesa was a profound coming together of parties on opposing sides in a very different context and climate in 1991. The ANC has also argued that this week’s discussions are not nearly as inclusive as Codesa was and therefore can’t be hyped as such.
The DA’s leader John Steenhuisen has said that if this convention does prove to be successful then it will be as seminal a moment as Codesa was on the journey to a democratic South Africa.
Having said that, there is still a deep degree of animosity between the parties attending the talks and it’s not all Kumbaya, my Lord. There remains scepticism about the DA’s willingness to compromise and whether other smaller parties can trust it to not go into a grand coalition with the ANC if the opportunity arises.
ActionSA and the UIM have raised their concerns that the DA has left the door open for a potential super coalition, but the DA has denied this.
Steenhuisen told News24 that the DA was willing to commit to the multiparty coalition formation if the combined political grouping can achieve 51%. But what then if it doesn’t reach a majority? Then it is a free for all.
That is not good enough for the other parties. ActionSA wants a formal commitment from the DA that it will not work with the ANC at all after the 2024 elections.
It is the fault lines between the DA and ActionSA that may well cause the most instability in the pact.
ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont has been quoted by the Sunday Times as saying there were “cracks in the ceiling because the DA seemed to be cosying up to the idea of possibly abandoning the pact and working with the ANC next year due to its refusal to sign a document prohibiting it from working with the ruling party”.
Beaumont calls this a “trust deficit issue”.
As is the case with any solid relationship, the “Moonshot Pact” or the “Multi-Party Charter for South Africa” is going to be determined by trust and compromise.
Are the larger parties, the DA in particular, willing to compromise in the interests of the pact and ultimately in the interests of citizens? In theory, they say they are.
At the podium on Wednesday morning, Steenhuisen said, “Now is the time for all leaders gathered here to put aside pettiness, ego and the past so that we can focus on the future. The DA is irrevocably committed to this project.”
When it comes to the crux, will the biggest opposition party nationally be willing to compromise and relinquish some of that big brother mentality?
We have also witnessed the extent of the breakdown of coalitions at the city level between some of these parties. Most notably in Johannesburg where this cost them control of the largest metro in the country to the ANC/EFF/PA/Al Ja’amah alliance.
Is there sufficient trust between the moonshot pact parties to truly withstand the tumultuous road ahead?
This two-day conference is a necessary step on that journey, but it would be naïve to think this is a Pollyanna Kumbaya project in the making.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact'
More from Opinion
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad
The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law
Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done.Read More
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem
Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday.Read More
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits
FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average"
Bruce Whitfield and Retroviral's Mike Sharman discuss why the ad's just not good enough to flight ahead of the Boks' World Cup showing.Read More
[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life
The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the musician's legacy alive.Read More
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief
Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.Read More
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa'
The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over
Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great.Read More
More from Politics
[LISTEN] Billions invested but the failure of land reform persists
If finances aren't the problem, what is?Read More
Overberg ANC says it's deeply concerned by Swellendam unrest
Irate community members took to the streets on Wednesday to voice their anger over service delivery-related issues. Sixty people were arrested and a municipal building was completely destroyed during the riots.Read More
Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control'
The investigative report by Open Secrets has been revealed exclusively by the Financial Mail - editor Rob Rose talks to Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Moonshot Pact: ‘Let’s not pretend we're building the Taj Mahal' - John Maytham
Seven political parties are meeting to discuss the Moonshot Pact agreement, but will it work?Read More
POLITRICKING | ‘Why should I regret it?’ Dlamini Zuma talks Phala Phala and GBV
In this week's Eyewitness News podcast, 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', we speak to Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, on her calling for an independent report on the Phala Phala saga, and a lack of budget to adequately deal with the GBV scourge.Read More
Moonshot pact convention: 7 political parties hope to form coalition to oust ANC
The goal of the seven parties that will be gathering in Kempton Park on Wednesday and Thursday is to remove the African National Congress (ANC) from national government for the first time in post-apartheid South Africa.Read More
Could the DA ditch the moonshot pact for an ANC coalition?
The DA has been driving the moonshot pact for the 2024 elections, but some are worried they may join forces with the ANC instead.Read More
'I can't see the ANC not leading SA after the 2024 election' – Prof Matebesi
DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen said that 2024 is going to be South Africa's Moonshot election, but is it realistic?Read More
DA set to hold convention on coalition govts to drive ANC out of power in 2024
The national convention, set to be held on this week, will see around seven parties gathering to explore ways towards a moonshot pact that could possibly drive the ANC out of power, should it fail to reach 50% of the voter share at the 2024 general elections.Read More