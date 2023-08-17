MPs push for police officers to wear body cams in wake of N1 assault
CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament are pushing for police officers to start wearing body cameras in light of the assault of civilians by members of the presidential protection unit, on the N1 highway in Johannesburg last month.
MPs have questioned how many other similar incidents go undetected because they are not captured on camera.
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said that getting officers fitted with cameras was on the South African Police Service's radar.
READ MORE:
• Cele denies SAPS members operate in a 'culture of impunity'
• Internal probe into officers charged for N1 assault at advanced stage - Ipid
• Paul Mashatile's protectors granted bail in N1 assault matter
• NPA denies acting prematurely in bringing assault case against VIP protectors
Masemola, Police Minister Bheki Cele and the Independent Police Investigating Directorate (Ipid) were before Parliament’s police portfolio committee On Wednesday to discuss the incident that has caused public outrage.
Eight police protection services officers are facing assault charges after their actions were caught on camera by a passerby.
Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said that the accused officers would also face internal disciplinary processes.
"We shouldn’t paint all police with one brush when an incident happens. We paint that it is all police."
Masemola said that a dispute over the legality of police officers wearing body cameras had been ironed out.
"We are compiling specs, we are going to buy them. It’s on our radar. It’s one of those things we are going to start implementing."
MPs said they believed the N1 assault was not an isolated incident of police brutality.
This article first appeared on EWN : MPs push for police officers to wear body cams in wake of N1 assault
More from Local
Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider'
The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.Read More
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?
The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.Read More
Motorists, get ready... highest fuel price spike since Dec 2022 forecasted
Petrol, diesel and paraffin prices are expected to soar on Wednesday, 6 September.Read More
Swellendam mayor highlights 'element of criminality' amid housing protests
Fed up community members took to the streets to voice their anger over service delivery-related issues, while others looted shops.Read More
Looking for a new investment opportunity? How about delivery bikes?
SV Captial is diversifying their product offering by giving clients a chance to invest in delivery bikes for as little as R3 100.Read More
Rand Water loses R878 million due to theft and poor infrastructure
Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu says they are making progress in addressing poor infrastructure and corruption.Read More
Domestic workers can now claim RETROSPECTIVELY for injuries sustained on the job
In 2020, the Constitutional Court declared the exclusion of domestic workers from occupational injury laws to be unconstitutional.Read More
Tony Leon (former DA leader) on the Moonshot Pact and its odds in 2024
Can the parties see past their own differences to form a united front and will it even last?Read More
N1 assault: Mashatile was in convoy but wasn't at crime scene, Cele tells MPs
Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday told Parliament’s police committee that while Deputy President Paul Mashatile had been part of the seven-car convoy, he did not know that two of the vehicles had pulled over to confront the passengers of the civilian vehicle.Read More