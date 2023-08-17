Overberg ANC says it's deeply concerned by Swellendam unrest
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Overberg region of the Western Cape said it was deeply concerned by the recent unrest in Swellendam.
Irate community members took to the streets on Wednesday to voice their anger over service delivery-related issues.
Sixty people were arrested and a municipal building was completely destroyed during the riots.
The town's mayor said people were unhappy about a council policy requiring indigent households to apply for subsidised services, to ensure the system was not abused by those who did not qualify.
However, the community said that they were unhappy with the spike in municipal tariffs issued by the municipality.
ANC Overberg spokesperson, Renier Louw, said the party shared the community's frustrations with the recent tariff hikes but called for unity and calm.
"The Masakhane policy should look at alleviating poverty of the most vulnerable and not be a burden. We also call on law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents of violence and destruction, ensuring that those responsible for instigating or participating in criminal activities are brought to justice."
Calm has been restored in Swellendam following violent protests in the Overberg town. Irate residents took to the streets earlier today to voice their anger over service delivery related issues. 60 people have been arrested and a municipal building set alight @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/oJtGDd36a4' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2023
Apart from the burning of the municipal building, a number of shops have also been damaged pic.twitter.com/e3VzMOdBl9' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Overberg ANC says it's deeply concerned by Swellendam unrest
More from Politics
[LISTEN] Billions invested but the failure of land reform persists
If finances aren't the problem, what is?Read More
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact'
United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control'
The investigative report by Open Secrets has been revealed exclusively by the Financial Mail - editor Rob Rose talks to Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Moonshot Pact: ‘Let’s not pretend we're building the Taj Mahal' - John Maytham
Seven political parties are meeting to discuss the Moonshot Pact agreement, but will it work?Read More
POLITRICKING | ‘Why should I regret it?’ Dlamini Zuma talks Phala Phala and GBV
In this week's Eyewitness News podcast, 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', we speak to Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, on her calling for an independent report on the Phala Phala saga, and a lack of budget to adequately deal with the GBV scourge.Read More
Moonshot pact convention: 7 political parties hope to form coalition to oust ANC
The goal of the seven parties that will be gathering in Kempton Park on Wednesday and Thursday is to remove the African National Congress (ANC) from national government for the first time in post-apartheid South Africa.Read More
Could the DA ditch the moonshot pact for an ANC coalition?
The DA has been driving the moonshot pact for the 2024 elections, but some are worried they may join forces with the ANC instead.Read More
'I can't see the ANC not leading SA after the 2024 election' – Prof Matebesi
DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen said that 2024 is going to be South Africa's Moonshot election, but is it realistic?Read More
DA set to hold convention on coalition govts to drive ANC out of power in 2024
The national convention, set to be held on this week, will see around seven parties gathering to explore ways towards a moonshot pact that could possibly drive the ANC out of power, should it fail to reach 50% of the voter share at the 2024 general elections.Read More
More from Local
[LISTEN] Billions invested but the failure of land reform persists
If finances aren't the problem, what is?Read More
SA has no reason to be concerned about new COVID-19 sub-variant - De Oliveira
The national Health Department on Wednesday confirmed the first case of the new COVID-19 sub-variant EG.5 or Eris. Officials said it was found in a sample taken from a patient in Gauteng.Read More
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding
Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs.Read More
Students want new NSFAS system scrapped: 'It is not benefitting us'
University students are not happy with the new NSFAS direct payment system.Read More
Le Roux pays tribute to ballet legend Johaar Mosaval: ‘He defied the odds’
The Ballet icon Dr Johaar Mosaval passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 95.Read More
Moonshot Pact: ‘Let’s not pretend we're building the Taj Mahal' - John Maytham
Seven political parties are meeting to discuss the Moonshot Pact agreement, but will it work?Read More
Prasa has become a piggy bank for the ANC - Zackie Achmat
Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis is prepared to launch an intergovernmental dispute against Prasa is respect of rail devolution in CPT.Read More
Will NHI costs be determined in the same way as medical aid schemes?
Talks about the NHI bill have dominated the medical space and there are questions as to how its pricing will be determined.Read More
Africa’s only submarine museum a step closer to reopening
The Assegaai Submarine Museum is the only preserved naval submarine on the continent.Read More