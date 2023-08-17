Happy 80th birthday, Robert De Niro, our favourite Godfather!

Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Billions invested but the failure of land reform persists If finances aren't the problem, what is? 17 August 2023 7:41 AM
Overberg ANC says it's deeply concerned by Swellendam unrest Irate community members took to the streets on Wednesday to voice their anger over service delivery-related issues. Sixty people w... 17 August 2023 7:15 AM
SA has no reason to be concerned about new COVID-19 sub-variant - De Oliveira The national Health Department on Wednesday confirmed the first case of the new COVID-19 sub-variant EG.5 or Eris. Officials said... 17 August 2023 6:23 AM
View all Local
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control' The investigative report by Open Secrets has been revealed exclusively by the Financial Mail - editor Rob Rose talks to Bruce Whit... 16 August 2023 7:48 PM
Moonshot Pact: ‘Let’s not pretend we're building the Taj Mahal' - John Maytham Seven political parties are meeting to discuss the Moonshot Pact agreement, but will it work? 16 August 2023 3:49 PM
View all Politics
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs. 16 August 2023 9:32 PM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
Cape Town once again metro with lowest unemployment rate in South Africa Cape Town has added 263 000 new jobs over the past year, with 56 000 new jobs just in the last quarter. 16 August 2023 8:47 AM
View all Business
Lotto results: Wednesday, 16 August 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 17 August 2023 5:44 AM
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs. 16 August 2023 9:32 PM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It lifted me in an emotional and mental way' - Bernard Parker on autobiography Bernard Parker’s exploits between the white lines can not be doubted, with the former Kaizer Chiefs striker having made 363 appear... 17 August 2023 6:02 AM
Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final The Argentinian has scored nine goals in just six games. 16 August 2023 9:02 AM
Spurs need to toughen up and limit mistakes to stay in the league - Bartlett Cape Town Spurs were promoted to the top flight after a stellar campaign in the second division of South African football but have... 16 August 2023 6:01 AM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Simon Bruinders on a nostalgic music trip this Sunday Every Sunday, we ask a well-known South African to play his or her favourite music from years gone by. 17 August 2023 8:28 AM
Happy 80th birthday, Robert De Niro, our favourite Godfather! Robert De Niro brought us lines like 'revenge is a dish best served cold' in The Godfather and these other iconic movies. 17 August 2023 8:19 AM
Miss SA Natasha Joubert will NOT be going to Miss Universe Natasha Joubert says she will be completing her full reign as Miss South Africa. 16 August 2023 2:34 PM
View all Entertainment
Earth could be going through a ‘termination-level' climate transition, says Prof Methane levels around the earth have been rising fast, and this could be signaling a huge climate transition. 16 August 2023 1:44 PM
We could soon be getting energy from solar power harvested in SPACE Space-based solar power could make a massive contribution towards safe, clean, renewable energy. 16 August 2023 1:37 PM
San Fran 'doom loop' tour promises to show visitors the worst parts of the city When the government failed to take action, the people of San Francisco stepped in to highlight the reality of life in the city. 16 August 2023 1:17 PM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Happy 80th birthday, Robert De Niro, our favourite Godfather!

17 August 2023 8:19 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Robert De Niro
celebrity news

Robert De Niro brought us lines like 'revenge is a dish best served cold' in The Godfather and these other iconic movies.

Whether you know Robert De Niro from Vito Corleone in The Godfather or from Meet the Parents - the award-winning actor is legendary and today he turns 80 years old.

De Niro is known for his collaborations with Martin Scorsese and he's considered to be one of the most influential actors of his generation.

At 80 years old, De Niro isn't slowing down as he welcomed his seventh child earlier this year.

RELATED: [WATCH] ROBERT DE NIRO WELCOMES HIS SEVENTH CHILD... AT 79!

Let's take a look at some of his most influential roles, rated by The Manual.

1) Raging Bull

2) GoodFellas

3) The Irishman

4) Silver Linings Playbook

5) The Godfather: Part 2

6) Taxi Driver

7) Heat

8) The Deer Hunter

9) Once Upon a Time in America

10) The King of Comedy

11) Meet the Parents


This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 80th birthday, Robert De Niro, our favourite Godfather!




17 August 2023 8:19 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Robert De Niro
celebrity news

More from Entertainment

Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Simon Bruinders on a nostalgic music trip this Sunday

17 August 2023 8:28 AM

Every Sunday, we ask a well-known South African to play his or her favourite music from years gone by.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert and the Drive With Thando team. Photo: 947

Miss SA Natasha Joubert will NOT be going to Miss Universe

16 August 2023 2:34 PM

Natasha Joubert says she will be completing her full reign as Miss South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Glenn Francis

[UNPOPULAR OPINION] Leave Britney Spears alone! Dancing in a bikini is not news

16 August 2023 1:23 PM

While some headlines pose Britney Spears' mental health as 'puzzling' and 'concerning' - here's an (unpopular) opinion nobody asked for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk / Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus

[WATCH] X appears to delay links by five seconds to sites disliked by Elon Musk

16 August 2023 1:04 PM

Having trouble getting into Instagram, Facebook or the New York Times? Here's why...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Viola Davis says 'enkosi' after sneaking in to Cape Town for her birthday

16 August 2023 12:04 PM

American actress Viola Davis turned 58 on 11 August and she celebrated her special day in The Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rock n' Roll legend, Elvis Presley. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/archive.org

On this day in 1977: King of Rock n' Roll Elvis Presley dies

16 August 2023 9:51 AM

Elvis Presley died of a heart attack at his mansion in Graceland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

.Image Credit: instagram.com/madonna

Happy 65th birthday, Queen Madonna!

16 August 2023 8:27 AM

The Queen of Pop turns 65 years old today. Let's celebrate with some of her most iconic hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Noah will host Prime Video’s first South African Original called LOL: Last One Laughing. Picture credit: Instagram

No(ah) excuse for missing out on Trevor's homecoming tour - extra dates added

15 August 2023 3:24 PM

The comedian is teaming up with Savanna Premium Cider for the Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Is AI coming for music now? 3 ways AI is transforming music

15 August 2023 9:52 AM

Musicians and producers can already utilise AI to realistically reproduce the sound of any instrument or voice imaginable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actor and filmmaker, Ben Affleck. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Happy 51st birthday, Ben Affleck! We look back at his 15 best movie roles

15 August 2023 9:19 AM

From leading man to butt kicking superhero, Ben Affleck has done it all!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact'

Opinion Politics

SA has no reason to be concerned about new COVID-19 sub-variant - De Oliveira

Local

Lotto results: Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

N1 assault: Mashatile was in convoy but wasn't at crime scene, Cele tells MPs

17 August 2023 9:52 AM

WC university students to escalate NSFAS fight to Parliament

17 August 2023 9:34 AM

Overberg ANC says it's deeply concerned by Swellendam unrest

17 August 2023 9:15 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA