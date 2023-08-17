Streaming issues? Report here
Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent succumbs after suffering long-term illness

17 August 2023 10:18 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Game of Thrones
Celebrity deaths

The actor's talent agency Carey Dodd Associates confirmed Kent's death in a statement on social media.

Essex, England-born actor, Darren Kent has died at 39 years old after suffering several chronic health issues including arthritis, osteoporosis and a rare skin disorder - it is not clear if either of these illnesses are linked to Kent's cause of death at this time.

Kent is best known for playing a goatherder from Slavers Bay in an episode of the hit HBO drama series Game of Thrones, appeared in the long-running British TV series, EastEnders and in the 2012 film Snow White and the Huntsman with many other credits associated with his name.

Kent's talent agency, Carey Dodd Associates, confirmed his death in a statement on X (Twitter) Tuesday (15 August).

As tributes pour in for the actor online, he's remembered partly for being "one of the kindest people" and a "talented caring soul" among family, friends and colleagues.

Rest in peace.


This article first appeared on KFM : Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent succumbs after suffering long-term illness




