Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent succumbs after suffering long-term illness
Essex, England-born actor, Darren Kent has died at 39 years old after suffering several chronic health issues including arthritis, osteoporosis and a rare skin disorder - it is not clear if either of these illnesses are linked to Kent's cause of death at this time.
Kent is best known for playing a goatherder from Slavers Bay in an episode of the hit HBO drama series Game of Thrones, appeared in the long-running British TV series, EastEnders and in the 2012 film Snow White and the Huntsman with many other credits associated with his name.
Kent's talent agency, Carey Dodd Associates, confirmed his death in a statement on X (Twitter) Tuesday (15 August).
As tributes pour in for the actor online, he's remembered partly for being "one of the kindest people" and a "talented caring soul" among family, friends and colleagues.
Rest in peace.
It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ko0mPFUJNK' Carey Dodd Associates (@CareyDoddAssos) August 15, 2023
