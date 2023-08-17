Rand Water loses R878 million due to theft and poor infrastructure
Bongani Bingwa interviews Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Water and Sanitation.
R878 102 393 – that is the amount of money Rand Water is losing as a result of water theft, leakages and failure to maintain infrastructure.
In addition, Rand Water has lost 5% of its treated water.
In the two years since Mchunu's appointment, he has sought to stabilise a crippling department, plagued by corruption and crumbling water infrastructure.
Mchunu says when problems are identified, the department tackles it as effectively as possible.
He adds that the department has made progress in upgrading infrastructure to ensure that South Africans are getting access to not only water, but water that is safe for consumption.
When it comes to corruption, Mchunu says they're doing as much as possible to uproot and eradicate it.
We are making progress.Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Water and Sanitation
Where we identify a problem, we tackle the problem and we make progress.Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Water and Sanitation
There's hardly any corruption in the public sector that will not affect the public... We are doing a lot to uproot corruption.Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Water and Sanitation
