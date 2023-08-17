Happy 63rd birthday, Sean Penn! Look back at his best performances





American actor Sean Penn celebrates his 63rd birthday today (17 August).

From his breakout performance in _Fast Times at Ridgemont High _to his Academy Award-winning efforts as a dramatic actor, he has had a remarkable career.

Let’s take a look back at his best performance as an actor:

10) Colours (1988)

Alongside Robert Duvall, Penn plays an LAPD officer out to purge the streets of gang activity.

9) State of Grace (1990)

He plays an undercover cop whose latest case tests his loyalty to his best friend and his affection for his friend’s sister.

8) Casualties of War (1989)

Penn stars alongside Michael J. Fox as they take opposing sides during a conflict within an American patrol squad.

7) The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)

Penn plays an opportunist drug dealer who finds himself lured into selling government secrets after he is approached by a defence contractor.

6) The Tree of Life (2011)

Set in 1956, this is the story of a family in Texas, whereby the eldest son witnesses the loss of innocence and struggles with his parents’ conflicting teachings.

Directed by Terrence Malik, Penn stars alongside Brad Pitt and Jessica Chastin.

5) At Close Range (1986)

Penn starred alongside his brother Chris in a crime drama about a mob boss whose return from exile upends the lives of his grown sons.

4) Mystic River (2003)

Directed by Clint Eastwood, Penn plays a gangster whose life is upended when his daughter is murdered.

3) Bad Boys (1983)

Penn plays a Chicago crime kid in this coming-of-age crime drama. He is sent to a reform school after accidentally killing a rival’s kid brother.

2) Dead Man Walking (1995)

Alongside Susan Sarandon, Penn plays a convicted killer on death row.

1) Milk (2008)

Directed by Gus Van Sant, Penn stars as Harvey Milk, an activist whose promising political career was cut short when he was assassinated by a fellow colleague.

