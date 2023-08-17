Go big or go home? Nope, not anymore... Tinyism is the latest lifestyle trend
Lester Kiewit speaks to Kirsty Bissett, MD of HaveYouHeard, about the move towards “tinyism” – with people choosing to keep things small, whether it be homes or cars to even micro gyms and tiny forests.
Listen to the conversation below.
What is tinyism?
Bissett says tinyism is not minimalism which is was an art movement that made it's way into the architectural space in the 60, 70, and 80s which simply put is a 'less is more' lifestyle.
Tinyism extends to what cities, business and manufacturers are doing in the form of tiny products such as creating compact stores, micro gyms, tiny forests, micro homes and smaller cars.
Bissett says that tinyism is trending because "people are looking to live as simply as sustainably or as compactly as possible."
Affordability and convenience is sitting at the forefront of embracing a smaller lifestyle.Kirsty Bissett, MD - HaveYouHeard
Bissett says environmental and ecological awareness also plays a role towards the move to a tiny lifestyle and "more meaningful consumption."
Gone are the days of relentless accumulation and materialism, people are looking at downsizing from an affordability to convenience perspective.Kirsty Bissett, MD - HaveYouHeard
Bissett says that brands are moving toward tinyism too.
"Brands like H&M are also embracing this trend by trialing compact stores for smaller cities with a wardrobe-like aesthetic."
While communities in small cities in Europe and India are creating tiny forests the size of a basketball court as a response to environmental change to help reduce their carbon footprint.
Bissett cites a start-up automotive industry called, Ark who specialises in micro electric cars that's about two and a half meters long and only 64 meters high.
Overall, affordability, mindful spending and a sustainable lifestyle drives tinyism.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/build-a-house-house-for-sale-4503738/
