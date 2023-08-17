Russia stops Red Cross from investigating claims it tortures Ukrainian POWs





Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Former Ukrainian prisoners of war say they were tortured while in custody at a detention facility in southwestern Russia.

In an interview conducted by BBC, a dozen ex-detainees testified to the "extreme" violence and torture they endured which included:

Men and women were repeatedly beaten, including in the kidneys and chest and given electric shocks in daily inspections and interrogations

Russian guards constantly threaten and intimidate detainees

Captives being starved and deprived of appropriate medical attention – there are reports of captives dying at the facility

The Russian government has denied access to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit the facility.

Should these allegations prove to be true, it would constitute a serious war crime.

detention facility / Pixabay: MarcinCzerniawski

Of course, at this stage they are allegations, nothing has been proven. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Why would Russia deny access unless some of this stuff is going on? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

