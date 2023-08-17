



Amazon’s highly anticipated arrival in South Africa has prompted Takealot to level up.

South Africa’s leading online retailer recently announced that it will be introducing a one-hour delivery service, TakealotNOW.

The service is currently on a trial run in Cape Town’s Northern Suburbs, which includes Durbanville, Bellville, Brackenfell, Kraaifontein, Kuils River and Parow.

According to Takealot CEO Frederik Zietsman, they are simply meeting the demands online shoppers – quicker turnaround on delivery.

“TakealotNOW will enable us to fulfil customers’ need for products, delivered faster than ever before while offering an unbeatable range across categories not yet available in the on-demand world.”

A select range of curated products is available under TakealotNOW, such as laptops, smartphones, beauty essential products, toys and backup power products.

It is accessible via a tab in the Mr D app with deliveries available up until 10pm.

The trial will include the rest of the city in the coming months, and eventually more areas across the country.

This new service comes at a challenging time for e-commerce giant as it struggles to maintain profits.

My Broadband reports that Amazon is also set to launch in South Africa in the near future, with the company already advertising serval local vacancies.

Nothing like a little friendly competition to up the ante.

This article first appeared on 947 : Takealot trials new 1-hour delivery, but will it work?