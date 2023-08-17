Looking for a new investment opportunity? How about delivery bikes?
Wasanga chats to Ayanda Majola, Co-Founder and CEO of SV Capital on investment opportunities in delivery bikes.
Delivery bikes have become a regular fixture on South Africa's roads in the last few years.
Indeed, it's estimated there are some 50,000 of them in South Africa right now.
Local investment firm SV Capital has created a new product for its customers, giving them the opportunity to make money by investing in a fleet of delivery bikes.
The idea behind it was to create an investment product that not only provided competitive returns to our investors, but also had a positive socio-economic impact as a whole.Ayanda Majola, Co-Founder and CEO - SV Capital
It gives investors the ability to invest in the fast growing delivery bike industry...Ayanda Majola, Co-Founder and CEO - SV Capital
We have used the concept of fractionalization where we give investors the opportunity to invest alongside other investors, so we essentially pool funds.Ayanda Majola, Co-Founder and CEO - SV Capital
We those pooled funds, says Majola, they buy a fleet of delivery bikes which are then rented out to riders under a rent-to-own model.
They use these bikes to fulfill deliveries that they would normally get through the platforms they are contracted to, namely Uber Eats and Mr D.Ayanda Majola, Co-Founder and CEO - SV Capital
The investment period is 18 months and the minimum investment amount is R3 100.
Interested in getting involved in the growing delivery bike industry? Click the podcast link above to listen to the full interview from Early Breakfast on 702/CapeTalk
RELATED: The local start-up driving home safety message for its e-bike delivery drivers
This article first appeared on 702 : Looking for a new investment opportunity? How about delivery bikes?
More from Local
Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider'
The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.Read More
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?
The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.Read More
Motorists, get ready... highest fuel price spike since Dec 2022 forecasted
Petrol, diesel and paraffin prices are expected to soar on Wednesday, 6 September.Read More
Swellendam mayor highlights 'element of criminality' amid housing protests
Fed up community members took to the streets to voice their anger over service delivery-related issues, while others looted shops.Read More
Rand Water loses R878 million due to theft and poor infrastructure
Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu says they are making progress in addressing poor infrastructure and corruption.Read More
Domestic workers can now claim RETROSPECTIVELY for injuries sustained on the job
In 2020, the Constitutional Court declared the exclusion of domestic workers from occupational injury laws to be unconstitutional.Read More
Tony Leon (former DA leader) on the Moonshot Pact and its odds in 2024
Can the parties see past their own differences to form a united front and will it even last?Read More
N1 assault: Mashatile was in convoy but wasn't at crime scene, Cele tells MPs
Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday told Parliament’s police committee that while Deputy President Paul Mashatile had been part of the seven-car convoy, he did not know that two of the vehicles had pulled over to confront the passengers of the civilian vehicle.Read More
[LISTEN] Billions invested but the failure of land reform persists
If finances aren't the problem, what is?Read More
Overberg ANC says it's deeply concerned by Swellendam unrest
Irate community members took to the streets on Wednesday to voice their anger over service delivery-related issues. Sixty people were arrested and a municipal building was completely destroyed during the riots.Read More