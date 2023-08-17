Looking for a new investment opportunity? How about delivery bikes?





Wasanga chats to Ayanda Majola, Co-Founder and CEO of SV Capital on investment opportunities in delivery bikes.

Delivery bikes have become a regular fixture on South Africa's roads in the last few years.

Indeed, it's estimated there are some 50,000 of them in South Africa right now.

Local investment firm SV Capital has created a new product for its customers, giving them the opportunity to make money by investing in a fleet of delivery bikes.

The idea behind it was to create an investment product that not only provided competitive returns to our investors, but also had a positive socio-economic impact as a whole. Ayanda Majola, Co-Founder and CEO - SV Capital

It gives investors the ability to invest in the fast growing delivery bike industry... Ayanda Majola, Co-Founder and CEO - SV Capital

We have used the concept of fractionalization where we give investors the opportunity to invest alongside other investors, so we essentially pool funds. Ayanda Majola, Co-Founder and CEO - SV Capital

We those pooled funds, says Majola, they buy a fleet of delivery bikes which are then rented out to riders under a rent-to-own model.

They use these bikes to fulfill deliveries that they would normally get through the platforms they are contracted to, namely Uber Eats and Mr D. Ayanda Majola, Co-Founder and CEO - SV Capital

The investment period is 18 months and the minimum investment amount is R3 100.

