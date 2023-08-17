Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest

17 August 2023 12:44 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Blasphemy law
Pakistan attack

Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan.

Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 1:24).

Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, in fact, under the blasphemy law, the accused can face the death sentence.

Thousands of Muslims in Pakistan have vandalised Christian homes and set at least four churches alight over claims that two men desecrated the Quran.

According to authorities, torn pages of sacred text with blasphemous content allegedly scribbled on them, were found near a Christian community.

The police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained and an investigation has been opened into the violence.

They have also filed a report again the two Christian men, confirms reports.

RELATED: Iran executes two 'Quran burners' and 'atheism promoters' for blasphemy

RELATED: Pakistan court sentences man to death for blasphemy

RELATED: Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy

An eye for an eye.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
