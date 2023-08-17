Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger
Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Irina Filatova, professor emeritus at UKZN around Russia's possible involvement in the Niger coup.
As West African military chiefs meet to discuss a possible military intervention in Niger, Lester Kiewit asks whether Russia has played any role in the military coup in the country.
While the coup has been supported by a number of other West African countries, ECOWAS recently announced travel and economic sanctions against Niger and said if ousted President Bazoum was not reinstated by 6 August it would intervene.
That deadline is now long passed.
Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, and Russia being uranium and oil rich.
Prof Irina Filatova, professor emeritus at UKZN says there's no evidence to support claims Russia had any part to play in the coup:
But, there is certainly no doubt that the Russians grasped the opportunity and saw the benefits of supporting the coup leaders.Prof Irina Filatova, Professor emeritus - University of KwaZulu Natal
Putin had said he does not support the coup originally, but yesterday he spoke with the Malian leader...and offered a peaceful solution.Prof Irina Filatova, Professor emeritus - University of KwaZulu Natal
I have no doubt, that part of this peaceful solution could be some support to the present Niger coup leader from Wagner or Russia...somewho Russia could benefit from that.Prof Irina Filatova, Professor emeritus - University of KwaZulu Natal
