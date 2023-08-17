Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger





Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Irina Filatova, professor emeritus at UKZN around Russia's possible involvement in the Niger coup.

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during talks with delegates of the African Peace Initiative Mission in St Petersburg, Russia on 17 June 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

As West African military chiefs meet to discuss a possible military intervention in Niger, Lester Kiewit asks whether Russia has played any role in the military coup in the country.

While the coup has been supported by a number of other West African countries, ECOWAS recently announced travel and economic sanctions against Niger and said if ousted President Bazoum was not reinstated by 6 August it would intervene.

That deadline is now long passed.

Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, and Russia being uranium and oil rich.

Prof Irina Filatova, professor emeritus at UKZN says there's no evidence to support claims Russia had any part to play in the coup:

But, there is certainly no doubt that the Russians grasped the opportunity and saw the benefits of supporting the coup leaders. Prof Irina Filatova, Professor emeritus - University of KwaZulu Natal

Putin had said he does not support the coup originally, but yesterday he spoke with the Malian leader...and offered a peaceful solution. Prof Irina Filatova, Professor emeritus - University of KwaZulu Natal

I have no doubt, that part of this peaceful solution could be some support to the present Niger coup leader from Wagner or Russia...somewho Russia could benefit from that. Prof Irina Filatova, Professor emeritus - University of KwaZulu Natal

