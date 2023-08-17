Europe's oldest mummy's DNA shows darkest skin tone recorded in European history
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on global news including Ötzi the iceman - Europe's oldest mummy who was found in 1991 and first analysed in 2012.
However, recent genome and DNA sequencing results reveal some differences to Ötzi's physical features as first described over a decade ago. (skip to 3.05 for this one). Listen to the full conversation below.
Gilchrist reports that Ötzi was dubbed 'the iceman' since his mummified body was found encased in the icy Alps in 1991.
Initially, research from 2012 showed that Ötzi wondered the Earth 5300 years ago and had light-skin with hair.
But with the latest technological developments to DNA sequencing technology, recent results reveals that Ötzi had genes associated with male-pattern baldness and dark skin.
The genome analysis revealed that the iceman was in fact 46 years old, arthritic, five-foot-two, he wore a bear sheet, a goat coat and leather. His last meal was venison and ibex and he was possibly killed brutally with an axe or something similar by a rival tribesman.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
Albert Zink, the co-author of the study and head of the Eurac Research Institute for Mummy Studies, said this is the darkest skin tone recorded in contemporary European individuals.
The researchers also note that Ötzi grew up and lived his life in today’s South Tirol in northern Italy. It's predicted that his ancestors came from Anatolia and began migrating to Europe about eight thousand years ago. Ötzi’s population would have lived in quite an isolated area with relatively low contact to other populations.
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_79766066_old-mummy-detail-of-a-human-momfied.html
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] How low Vitamin D can affect your health, and what you can do about it
Getting enough vitamin D might not be something that regularly crosses your mind, but a lack of this can cause health issues.Read More
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?
The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.Read More
Your body can be younger than you are... What's your true age?
Your chronological age and biological age may not be the same.Read More
Motorists, get ready... highest fuel price spike since Dec 2022 forecasted
Petrol, diesel and paraffin prices are expected to soar on Wednesday, 6 September.Read More
Go big or go home? Nope, not anymore... Tinyism is the latest lifestyle trend
HaveYouHeard managing director Kirsty Bissett reports that "tinyism" as a lifestyle is a global trend.Read More
Takealot trials new 1-hour delivery, but will it work?
TakealotNOW is currently on trial in Cape Town with a select range of curated products available.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 16 August 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding
Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs.Read More
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad
The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.Read More