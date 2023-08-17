Europe's oldest mummy's DNA shows darkest skin tone recorded in European history





Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on global news including Ötzi the iceman - Europe's oldest mummy who was found in 1991 and first analysed in 2012.

However, recent genome and DNA sequencing results reveal some differences to Ötzi's physical features as first described over a decade ago. (skip to 3.05 for this one). Listen to the full conversation below.

Gilchrist reports that Ötzi was dubbed 'the iceman' since his mummified body was found encased in the icy Alps in 1991.

Initially, research from 2012 showed that Ötzi wondered the Earth 5300 years ago and had light-skin with hair.

But with the latest technological developments to DNA sequencing technology, recent results reveals that Ötzi had genes associated with male-pattern baldness and dark skin.

The genome analysis revealed that the iceman was in fact 46 years old, arthritic, five-foot-two, he wore a bear sheet, a goat coat and leather. His last meal was venison and ibex and he was possibly killed brutally with an axe or something similar by a rival tribesman. Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk

Albert Zink, the co-author of the study and head of the Eurac Research Institute for Mummy Studies, said this is the darkest skin tone recorded in contemporary European individuals.

The researchers also note that Ötzi grew up and lived his life in today’s South Tirol in northern Italy. It's predicted that his ancestors came from Anatolia and began migrating to Europe about eight thousand years ago. Ötzi’s population would have lived in quite an isolated area with relatively low contact to other populations.

