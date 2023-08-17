[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 7:34).

A video has made its rounds on social media, where SAPS officers-in-training underwent what some would call an 'interesting' form of training – playing dodge ball with tyres.

In the video, officers in uniform are seen coming down the stairs, protected with a branded shield while being thrown with tyres, unable to get their footing before another tyre comes their way.

But, in true South African fashion, social media users have found the humour in the video, with one user saying: "Make it realistic, light the tyres on fire."

Another user said: "This is so funny. Looks like a scene from [the] movie Police Academy."

Watch below:

Make it realistic, light the tyres on fire. ' The Social Technocrat ❤️ 🇿🇦 (@sos_tec_za) August 16, 2023

😂😂😂This so funny. looks like a scene from movie Police Academy ' Tshepo Confidence (@TshepoCon) August 16, 2023

Nah the trainers had it in for the 3rd guy in the front row. First he gets 2 tyres and just as he's getting in the zone he gets the kick🤣🤣 ' AJ (@AmandaJ_G) August 16, 2023

My concern is often it feels like they go out to the field and they don't necessarily have as much training as they need. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.