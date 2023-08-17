Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral

17 August 2023 2:30 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
viral video
South African Police Service (SAPS)

"This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 7:34).

A video has made its rounds on social media, where SAPS officers-in-training underwent what some would call an 'interesting' form of training – playing dodge ball with tyres.

In the video, officers in uniform are seen coming down the stairs, protected with a branded shield while being thrown with tyres, unable to get their footing before another tyre comes their way.

But, in true South African fashion, social media users have found the humour in the video, with one user saying: "Make it realistic, light the tyres on fire."

Another user said: "This is so funny. Looks like a scene from [the] movie Police Academy."

Watch below:

My concern is often it feels like they go out to the field and they don't necessarily have as much training as they need.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




