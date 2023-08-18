Computer reads human brain listening to Pink Floyd. Recreates song from reading
Barbara Friedman reports on trending news including the latest research involving scientists who trained a computer to analyse the brain activity of a group of people to recreate a song - creating a leap for sonic-to-speech technology.
(Skip to 5.25 for this one.)
A group of researchers from Berkeley University in California published data on Tuesday (15 August) that revealed how computers can be used to recreate music or sound based on neuronal patterns alone.
To collect the data for the study, the researchers recorded the brains of 29 epilepsy patients at Albany Medical Center in New York State from 2009 to 2015.
As part of their epilepsy treatment, the patients had a net of nail-like electrodes implanted in their brains.
This created a rare opportunity for the neuroscientists to make recordings of their brain activity while they listened to music (Pink Floyd's 1979 hit song "Another Brick in the Wall") - and it worked.
The computer produced a recognisable version of the song based on brain signals.
Listen to what was produced below.
Researchers say that while the audio sounds like it’s being played underwater, it’s a first step toward creating more expressive devices to assist people who can’t speak.
Although artificial intelligence (AI) technologies exist to make speech a reality for those living a life without it, it doesn't always sound natural. This is because a significant amount of the information conveyed through speech comes from what linguists call “prosodic” elements which includes tone.
This means that audio-to-speech technology can be created that doesn't sound robotic because there is room to play with intonation, rhythm and tone.
Friedman says, "this is just an incredible use of technology... that can be life-changing for some."
Read the full study, here.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Lifestyle
Scrambling for cooking ideas during loadshedding? TASTE will plug you!
SJ speaks to Woolworths’ TASTE magazine’s Abigail Donnelly about standalone special edition, a cookbook designed to stop loadshedding from ruining your dinner.Read More
Can you be a parent and a friend to your child?
According to one parenting expert, the simple answer is…NO!Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Looking for ideas on how to make the most of your weekend?Read More
Manage PCOS by changing your lifestyle
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Sara-Jayne speaks to Omy Naidoo is a registered dietician and founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians about diet and PCOS.Read More
Take time to heal before jumping back into the dating scene, says expert
Single or divorced and looking to get back into the dating scene? Dating coach Leigh Joy shares some advice.Read More
Thuli Madonsela embarks on 300km Pilgrimage of Hope walk to settle student debt
The aim is to raise R3 million for #Action4Inclusion, a Stellenbosch University initiative aimed at clearing student debt.Read More
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children
As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help.Read More
Twelve-year-old investment whizz shares tips for saving towards your retirement
It's never too late (or too early) to start saving towards your retirement!Read More
Get involved... the Matric Thrift movement is changing lives in our communities
Kelly Morkel founded Matric Thrift movement as an outreach to give back to community and those in need of matric attire.Read More