Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider'
Lester Kiewit is joined by Wouter Wessels, Spokesperson for the Freedom Front Plus on day two of the convention of the Moonshot Pact in Gauteng.
Following the first session of a two-day convention of the so-called Moonshot Pact, one of the parties signed up to allegiance has called the meeting 'fruitful'.
The Freedom Front Plus is one of seven parties which make up the coalition which hope to govern South Africa after next year’s elections.
Party spokesperson Wouter Wessels says things got off to a good start:
We had to come together to say, we need to create hope in South Africa for a better and more responsible government.Wouter Wessels, Spokesperson - Freedom Front Plus
We need a new dawn, a REAL new dawn.Wouter Wessels, Spokesperson - Freedom Front Plus
This is just the start...now the question is how do we get plans going to, if we, take over government, or WHEN rather we implement those plans and solve the problems facing ordinary South Africans daily.Wouter Wessels, Spokesperson - Freedom Front Plus
A coalition should not be about postions at all, it should be about...how this government should actually go about it's business.Wouter Wessels, Spokesperson - Freedom Front Plus
Wessels says if the pact is to have any success it must also begin to engage other parties.
You need a core in the first place and then you need to broaden that. We now cast the net wider.Wouter Wessels, Spokesperson - Freedom Front Plus
What else was discussed on the first day of the two-day convening of the members of the Moonshot Pact in Gauteng? Click the podcast link above to listen to the full interview from Good Morning Cape Town.
RELATED: Moonshot pact convention: 7 political parties hope to form coalition to oust ANC
