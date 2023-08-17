Ayepyep lounge 'temporarily' closes doors amid gangsterism and extortion claims
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web.
The Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Cape Town have temporarily closed their doors as fears of violence, extortion and gang activity rise.
In an Instagram post shared by the lifestyle restaurant, they claim to be "under the threat of an alleged 28 gang leader Ralph Stanfield, who is currently exerting force in an illegal manner in order to not only gain a stake in the business but to take over the control of the business."
Despite obtaining a restraining order and opening up a criminal case against the accused, the threats persist, they add.
Ayepyep is pleading with the government and police to intervene to allow for peaceful operations to commence and to ensure that the livelihoods and safety of the staff and customers are of a top priority.
It's a very public spat, but it hasn't all been proved in court.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Source : Instagram: @cptayepyeplifestyle
