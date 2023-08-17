[LISTEN] How low Vitamin D can affect your health, and what you can do about it
Clarence Ford speaks with Vanessa Ascencao, Nutritional consultant and health and wellness expert
We get vitamin D in our systems through sunlight or the right diet and many of us probably assume we get enough.
However, an analysis of data from 2000 to 2022 showed more that 15% of people had low vitamin D levels.
Muscle weakness and cramps, bone and back pain, and chronic fatigue can all be caused by a vitamin D deficiency.
Research has shown that low vitamin D, and vitamin K2 which can come from leafy green vegetables, can be linked to cardiovascular issues.
It also seems that people who were low in this vitamin suffered works covid-19 symptoms, according to Ascencao.
There is a link between vitamin D and your immune system and your heart health.Vanessa Ascencao, Nutritional Consultant/Health and Wellness Expert
With so many of us working from indoor offices or from home, we spend a significant amount of time indoors, which limits the direct sun exposure we need.
South Africans are very deficient in vitamin D despite us living in a very sunny country.Vanessa Ascencao, Nutritional Consultant/Health and Wellness Expert
To get adequate vitamin D levels on actually needs to expose yourself to 20 minutes of sunlight with as much of your body showing as possible.Vanessa Ascencao, Nutritional Consultant/Health and Wellness Expert
In addition to this you can also get vitamin D from eating food such as wild fish, egg yolk and certain mushrooms.
Listen to the interview above for more.
