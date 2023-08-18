US and UK politics clash for love in hit new movie: Red, White and Royal Blue
Clarence Ford speaks to DW correspondent, Sertan Sanderson who gives a review of a new hit movie, Red, White and Royal Blue.
Listen to the conversation below.
American and British politics collide for love bringing the drama, romance and a compelling narrative in a hit movie, Red, White, and Royal Blue.
Sanderson reports that the romantic comedy took the number one spot on Amazon within five days of its release.
The movie follows the lives of two protagonists who are from royal roots with one of them in line to take over the British empire while the other is the son of a United States president.
Sanderson says the movie tackles contemporary topics while showing us that everyone (no matter how high you rank on the social or political scale) has to confront their inner demons to find a better version of themselves - all this while the love of your life (and the future of your country) is on the line.
Sanderson reports that this is "an example of a truly constructive approach to how we might all overcome our issues."
Watch the trailer below.
Sanderson says, this is a movie "everyone's talking about", and he recommends that everyone watches it because it's oddly relatable.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pt56IC8gDZ4
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] SA singer makes history in China with soulful & fluent Mandarin vocals
Motswedi Modiba, aka MOE, has become the first black and African singer to grace the stage of China’s biggest singing competition, ‘Sing China’.Read More
Snap! Get ready for the NFL touch down in Cape Town!
The National Football League will touch down in Cape Town this September with a weekend of NFL fan events to celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 season.Read More
Have you got that gospel soul? Cape Town Gospel Choir wants your voice!
SJ chats to Colin Peckham, artistic director of the Cape Town Gospel Choir on their search for new talent.Read More
Daylin Sass turns his loss into soulful music
SJ chats to musician Daylin Sass about his return to the stage after losing his mother.Read More
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter.Read More
Harrison Ford is SSSSSO famous a newly discovered snake species now has his name
A newly discovered snake species has been found in a remote Peruvian land and named after Harrison Ford.Read More
Bradley Cooper accused of anti-Semitism for wearing prosthetic nose for film
Bradley Cooper is set to play Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein in a biopic but people are accusing the star of anti-Semitism.Read More
Deal or No Deal SA: Dad plays C-SHARP for R14 050 to buy son his dream piano
It was an episode filled with anticipation, but finally, Bhekii took the deal, walking away with R14 050 for his son!Read More
[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral
"This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user.Read More