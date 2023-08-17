[LISTEN] Solly Msimanga's journey from private sector to political leader
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with Solly Msimanga, Gauteng DA chairperson and former mayor of Tshwane.
Msimanga has been the Leader of the Opposition in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature for the DA since May 2019 and was the Mayor of Tshwane from 2016 to 2019.
He was also recently re-elected as the DA Gauteng Leader.
He says that now with his re-election the messaging from the DA in Gauteng will be different going forward.
Bashing the ANC is no longer my priority. Everyone knows they messed up. My priority is how we come up with an alternative, what do we want to sell.Solly Msimanga, Gauteng DA chairperson/Former Mayor of Tshwane
He adds that while working with the US and Liberian embassies, he had the opportunity to travel the world which formed the background for him getting involved in politics.
While travelling he saw how efficiently thing worked in some of the countries, compared to what he saw in many African countries including South Africa, he started thinking he needed to get involved in some way.
After the birth of his son, he decided he needed to make a difference, and that is how he began working with the DA.
[ICYMI]' 702 (@Radio702) August 17, 2023
Joining the Democratic Alliance (DA)
- Msimanga tells @iamfreetsm that his desire to improve lives in the township led him to affiliate to DA. #TheCMShow #DA #Politics #TonyLeon #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/QRZmFxpa9Y
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Solly Msimanga's journey from private sector to political leader
