Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa





Bruce Whitfield talks to Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

A rate payment boycott is playing out in the eThekwini Metro in KwaZulu-Natal.

Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations.

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

News24 reports that the charge is being led by the Westville Ratepayers Association (WRA), which is working around municipal legal frameworks to ensure proper processes to re-establish consistent services.

It says the association has not paid from 31 July, instead transferring funds into one bank account.

At a meeting last week, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda warned residents that it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.

Durban ratepayers have threatened to file a court application to have the metro placed under administration if it does not meet their demands, reports the Mail & Guardian.

RELATED: ANC says it is working hard to reclaim support in eThekwini

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and asks whether the idea of a tax revolt is perhaps romanticised.

While it is not easy, it is possible and has been done successfully especially in smaller towns Duvenage says.

He believes we're going to see what is happening in Durban, happening more and more in our country.

It's going to become a more regular thing as we see the degradation of service delivery and these rising costs that come from the municipalities who just keep pushing up the values of properties well above inflation. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

It's very difficult, and not the right thing at a national government level... but at local government, if you do it right and you get the courts behind you - if you get all the paperwork right and you get the court orders in your favour - that's the way to do it. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Duvenage says the process isn't necessarily about getting citizens to get the courts to put municipalities under administration for incompetence, for example.

"I don't think the courts have that ability to interfere with the executive powers of local government, what you need is that call to come from provincial and national."

What will happen is that the courts can order the council to be disbanded, he goes on.

First you would have to prove that you've done your homework and given notification to the council to address service delivery.

You need to be reasonable about it, and if you start recording all of that and if you're engaging with the councils and the mayors and, as they are doing in Durban, showing that you've been fair in the whole process and patient... Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

...and you show how the degradation of the service delivery has just become untenable, the courts can order in your favour. This has happened in a few areas like Makhanda, sometimes temporarily, but the minute you start to get those court orders in your favour put the money in trust accounts. Then you start to do the repairs and the paying yourselves. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Unfortunately, this is where errant councils and bad city management is pushing citizens he says.

Duvenage predicts that Joburgers will be following the example of the Durban ratepayers if the council "doesn't get their act together".

"We cannot keep watching these tariffs go up and the service delivery go down."

Scroll up to hear more from Duvenage