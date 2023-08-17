Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business

Streaming issues? Report here
untitled-designpng untitled-designpng
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Snap! Get ready for the NFL touch down in Cape Town! The National Football League will touch down in Cape Town this September with a weekend of NFL fan events to celebrate the kickoff... 20 August 2023 12:46 PM
Have you got that gospel soul? Cape Town Gospel Choir wants your voice! SJ chats to Colin Peckham, artistic director of the Cape Town Gospel Choir on their search for new talent. 20 August 2023 11:47 AM
SANParks Week is coming in September! SA National Parks Week will be hosted from 16 to 24 September 2023. 20 August 2023 9:25 AM
View all Local
Cheryl Carolus on corruption, active citizenry and Boesak as UDF marks 40 years The United Democratic Front was the coming together of over 400 organisations who took a stand against apartheid South Africa duri... 20 August 2023 9:48 AM
President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton The countdown to the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit is on. 18 August 2023 11:40 AM
Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The may... 17 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Politics
Medical Cannabis manufacturer set to list on the JSE Cilo Cybin is the first company in South Africa that has licences to cultivate, process, package, label and sell medical cannabis... 20 August 2023 8:41 AM
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help. 18 August 2023 1:17 PM
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere. 18 August 2023 12:24 PM
View all Business
Scrambling for cooking ideas during loadshedding? TASTE will plug you! SJ speaks to Woolworths’ TASTE magazine’s Abigail Donnelly about standalone special edition, a cookbook designed to stop loadshedd... 20 August 2023 11:04 AM
Can you be a parent and a friend to your child? According to one parenting expert, the simple answer is…NO! 19 August 2023 2:04 PM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Looking for ideas on how to make the most of your weekend? 19 August 2023 9:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I have made it my mission to keep unearthing talent': Owen da Gama His contribution to the beautiful game has already been an immense one, having served the likes of Pretoria Callies and Moroka Swa... 19 August 2023 8:26 AM
[WATCH] We love it when the Bokke speak foreign... with Schalk Bezuidenhout Bezuidenhout asks while spinning an atlas: "Who can tell me, where is France?" Frans Malherbe: "Here I am." 18 August 2023 2:23 PM
World Athletics Championships: Is Wayde van Niekerk our best shot at a podium? The World Athletics Championships is set to kick off this weekend in Budapest. 18 August 2023 2:10 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SA singer makes history in China with soulful & fluent Mandarin vocals Motswedi Modiba, aka MOE, has become the first black and African singer to grace the stage of China’s biggest singing competition,... 20 August 2023 1:51 PM
Daylin Sass turns his loss into soulful music SJ chats to musician Daylin Sass about his return to the stage after losing his mother. 19 August 2023 12:50 PM
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter. 19 August 2023 12:02 PM
View all Entertainment
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business

17 August 2023 9:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Renewable energy
Bruce Whitfield
Coal energy
Coal mining
Exxaro
company results
Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Nombasa Tsengwa.
© arturnyk/123rf.com
© arturnyk/123rf.com

After a strong 2022, coal producers like Exxaro are suffering as the demand for the commodity drops and prices fall.

Posting its half-year results on Thursday, Exxaro Resources reported a decline in group revenue of 15% to just under R19 million (compared to just over R22 million for the first half of 2022).

This contributed to a 32% drop in profit to R6.3 billion for the six-month period, from R9.2 billion.

Exxaro declared a gross interim dividend of 1 143 cents per share.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO of Exxaro Resources.

He asks about the "war chest" of funds the Group is building up towards a business model that will move into the future with the energy transition.

We live in interesting times and you must always be prepared for uncertainties you may face, whether you're looking at the global markets or looking at the domestic market.

Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO - Exxaro Resources

We had very good results despite all the challenges people are talking about, but let's talk about how we defend ourselves. Our stockpiles may have built as a result of the coal that Eskom couldn't take at Medupi... We also have some stockpiles in our Mpumalanga mines, and this is really as a result of the impact of coal that we cannot export because of Transnet....

Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO - Exxaro Resources

Dr Tsengwa says the Group's "acquisitive" strategy was shared on Thursday with shareholders.

As a fossil fuel-based company Exxaro has to diversify the business or it will face headwinds in as far as climate change is concerned, she says.

We're growing a portfolio that is driven by decarbonisation, looking at new minerals that will be contributing to the energy transition... We're building a formidable renewable energy business which is also going to help South Africa in terms of its own energy transition.

Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO - Exxaro Resources

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article




17 August 2023 9:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Renewable energy
Bruce Whitfield
Coal energy
Coal mining
Exxaro
company results
Exxaro Resources

More from Business

FILE: South Africa's cannabis industry is worth billions. Picture: © Eric Limon/123rf.com

Medical Cannabis manufacturer set to list on the JSE

20 August 2023 8:41 AM

Cilo Cybin is the first company in South Africa that has licences to cultivate, process, package, label and sell medical cannabis products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Wavebreak Media Ltd/123rf.com

How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children

18 August 2023 1:17 PM

As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pexels: PhotoMIX Company

Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills

18 August 2023 12:24 PM

Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa

17 August 2023 8:36 PM

Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The mayor's warned it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rollingcamera/123rf.com

What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account?

17 August 2023 7:27 PM

A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through it, was linked to his profile. Wendy Knowler tells the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Rowan Jackson/123rf.com

Standard Bank posts profit jump, but high interest rates could start backfiring

17 August 2023 7:07 PM

High interest rates tend to benefit banks at the beginning of a hiking cycle, by helping to offset rising bad loans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ chokniti/123rf.com

How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?

17 August 2023 12:21 PM

The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding

16 August 2023 9:32 PM

Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Pedros Flame Grilled Chicken ad on Facebook

Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad

16 August 2023 8:01 PM

The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State Capture logo. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control'

16 August 2023 7:48 PM

The investigative report by Open Secrets has been revealed exclusively by the Financial Mail - editor Rob Rose talks to Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote

Politics

[WATCH] Manenberg erupts into a warzone: 'I can't live like this anymore!'

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Anti-apartheid activists implore youth to protect SA's critical infrastructure

20 August 2023 6:47 PM

IFP Youth Brigade 'jumped the gun' with anti-coalition letter, says party

20 August 2023 5:53 PM

BRICS growth evidence of 'multipolarity' of the times, says Ramaphosa

20 August 2023 3:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA