Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business

After a strong 2022, coal producers like Exxaro are suffering as the demand for the commodity drops and prices fall.

Posting its half-year results on Thursday, Exxaro Resources reported a decline in group revenue of 15% to just under R19 million (compared to just over R22 million for the first half of 2022).

This contributed to a 32% drop in profit to R6.3 billion for the six-month period, from R9.2 billion.

Exxaro declared a gross interim dividend of 1 143 cents per share.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO of Exxaro Resources.

He asks about the "war chest" of funds the Group is building up towards a business model that will move into the future with the energy transition.

We live in interesting times and you must always be prepared for uncertainties you may face, whether you're looking at the global markets or looking at the domestic market. Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO - Exxaro Resources

We had very good results despite all the challenges people are talking about, but let's talk about how we defend ourselves. Our stockpiles may have built as a result of the coal that Eskom couldn't take at Medupi... We also have some stockpiles in our Mpumalanga mines, and this is really as a result of the impact of coal that we cannot export because of Transnet.... Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO - Exxaro Resources

Dr Tsengwa says the Group's "acquisitive" strategy was shared on Thursday with shareholders.

As a fossil fuel-based company Exxaro has to diversify the business or it will face headwinds in as far as climate change is concerned, she says.

We're growing a portfolio that is driven by decarbonisation, looking at new minerals that will be contributing to the energy transition... We're building a formidable renewable energy business which is also going to help South Africa in terms of its own energy transition. Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO - Exxaro Resources

