Standard Bank posts profit jump, but high interest rates could start backfiring





Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala after the Group posts its half-year results.

The Standard Bank Group has reported a huge profit increase again, for the six months to end-June.

Headline earnings were up 35% to R21.2 billion compared to the same period last year.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by 34% to 1 280.6 cents per share.

This performance is underpinned by robust earnings growth across our three banking businesses and improved earnings and returns in our insurance and asset management businesses. Our Africa Regions franchise performed particularly well, contributing 44% to group headline earnings. Standard Bank Group

The South African banking franchise headline earnings grew by 17% to R8.4 billion.

"During the period, the group proactively assisted over 20 000 South African clients through various client assistance initiatives."

While high interest rates helped offset rising bad loans, the Bank says interest rates are likely to have peaked and "net interest margin tailwinds are expected to fade".

Bruce Whitfield interviews Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala.

The Group's headline earnings were driven in large measure by fast-growing net interest income , as well as fast-growing non-funded revenues and those grew significantly faster than our costs. Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank Group

We raise deposits and pay interest on those deposits, and advance loans and take risk on our customers and charge them a higher interest than we pay on our deposits - that difference is net interest income... Non-funded revenues are fees or commissions that we charge people for the activity, basically bank charges. Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank Group

Tshabalala says Standard's costs have gone up in line with inflation both here in South Africa and the Africa Region.

The Group's revenues could come under pressure as interest rates decline, he adds.

It's pretty clear that they will decline in next year... We're pencilling in a one and a quarter per cent decline. Secondly, if there's less volatility, there are less people trying to protect themselves against foreign exchange, to commodities, or their exposure to interest rates... Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank Group

...all of that would give rise to lower trading revenues and then if our clients stop transacting through us that could put pressure then on our revenues and our costs would remain elevated... unless we were to reduce those costs by either slowing down investment or effecting headcount seizures or retrenchments. Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank Group

