German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis

Cheryl Carolus on corruption, active citizenry and Boesak as UDF marks 40 years The United Democratic Front was the coming together of over 400 organisations who took a stand against apartheid South Africa duri... 20 August 2023 9:48 AM
President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton The countdown to the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit is on. 18 August 2023 11:40 AM
Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The may... 17 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Politics
Medical Cannabis manufacturer set to list on the JSE Cilo Cybin is the first company in South Africa that has licences to cultivate, process, package, label and sell medical cannabis... 20 August 2023 8:41 AM
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help. 18 August 2023 1:17 PM
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere. 18 August 2023 12:24 PM
View all Business
Scrambling for cooking ideas during loadshedding? TASTE will plug you! SJ speaks to Woolworths’ TASTE magazine’s Abigail Donnelly about standalone special edition, a cookbook designed to stop loadshedd... 20 August 2023 11:04 AM
Can you be a parent and a friend to your child? According to one parenting expert, the simple answer is…NO! 19 August 2023 2:04 PM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Looking for ideas on how to make the most of your weekend? 19 August 2023 9:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I have made it my mission to keep unearthing talent': Owen da Gama His contribution to the beautiful game has already been an immense one, having served the likes of Pretoria Callies and Moroka Swa... 19 August 2023 8:26 AM
[WATCH] We love it when the Bokke speak foreign... with Schalk Bezuidenhout Bezuidenhout asks while spinning an atlas: "Who can tell me, where is France?" Frans Malherbe: "Here I am." 18 August 2023 2:23 PM
World Athletics Championships: Is Wayde van Niekerk our best shot at a podium? The World Athletics Championships is set to kick off this weekend in Budapest. 18 August 2023 2:10 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SA singer makes history in China with soulful & fluent Mandarin vocals Motswedi Modiba, aka MOE, has become the first black and African singer to grace the stage of China’s biggest singing competition,... 20 August 2023 1:51 PM
Daylin Sass turns his loss into soulful music SJ chats to musician Daylin Sass about his return to the stage after losing his mother. 19 August 2023 12:50 PM
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter. 19 August 2023 12:02 PM
View all Entertainment
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis

17 August 2023 4:11 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Weed
cannabis

Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis.

Under this new law adults would reportedly be allowed to carry 25 grams of marijuana, grow up to three plants or get the drug as a part of a non-profit ‘cannabis clubs.’

There is hope that this new law will lead to a decrease in drug related crimes.

Minors will still not be allowed to possess cannabis and the government plans to launch a campaign to warn them of the health risks associated with marijuana use.

People will also not be allowed to use the cannabis within 200 metres of a school, playground or sportsground.

© creativefamily/123rf.com
© creativefamily/123rf.com

This will be one of the most liberal marijuana laws in Europe and some suggest it could trigger similar things around the world.

Germany will be joining a number of countries around the world, including South Africa, who have relaxed marijuana use laws.


This article first appeared on 702 : German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis




