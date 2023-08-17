German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis
Under this new law adults would reportedly be allowed to carry 25 grams of marijuana, grow up to three plants or get the drug as a part of a non-profit ‘cannabis clubs.’
There is hope that this new law will lead to a decrease in drug related crimes.
Minors will still not be allowed to possess cannabis and the government plans to launch a campaign to warn them of the health risks associated with marijuana use.
People will also not be allowed to use the cannabis within 200 metres of a school, playground or sportsground.
This will be one of the most liberal marijuana laws in Europe and some suggest it could trigger similar things around the world.
Germany will be joining a number of countries around the world, including South Africa, who have relaxed marijuana use laws.
This article first appeared on 702 : German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_130270838_cannabis-plant-with-german-flag-in-the-background.html?vti=nsw3d2gy74wyosl7q4-1-6
More from World
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest
Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan.Read More
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger
Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia.Read More
Climate change is reshaping religious beliefs and practices in India
The effect of climate change on some of India’s sacred pilgrimage sites is reshaping religious beliefs.Read More
Russia stops Red Cross from investigating claims it tortures Ukrainian POWs
Russia is denying independent observers access to the facility where Ukrainian prisoners of war are allegedly being tortured.Read More
Earth could be going through a ‘termination-level' climate transition, says Prof
Methane levels around the earth have been rising fast, and this could be signaling a huge climate transition.Read More
We could soon be getting energy from solar power harvested in SPACE
Space-based solar power could make a massive contribution towards safe, clean, renewable energy.Read More
San Fran 'doom loop' tour promises to show visitors the worst parts of the city
When the government failed to take action, the people of San Francisco stepped in to highlight the reality of life in the city.Read More
Minnesota town’s ENTIRE police force quit, and no one wants to replace them
A small town in Minnesota’s entire police force resigned, and nobody wants to take over the positions.Read More
World Bank freezes new funding to Uganda over homophobic laws
The World Bank - Uganda's biggest lender - says the laws go against its morals and values.Read More
NZ jury finds Lauren Dickason guilty of murdering her 3 children
In 2021, Lauren, her husband, Graham, and their three daughters moved to Timaru in New Zealand from South Africa. But just weeks after their arrival, in mid-September, the mother-of-three suffocated her little girls to death.Read More