Gift of the Givers launch Butterworth food program to relieve 'dire situation'
John Maytham speaks with Gift of the Givers Eastern Cape co-ordinator Corene Conradie
Earlier this month the tragic story broke of a woman who killed her three children before taking her own life as the family had no money for food.
This took place in Tholeni village in Butterworth.
As a result of this Gift of the Givers is launching a program to provide food to the area.
The organisation has supplied millions of people across 45 countries with food in their 31 years.
Conradie says they have spent three days in the village and the situation is dire.
This tragic incident really calls for immediate intervention.Corene Conradie - Gift of the Givers Eastern Cape Co-ordinator
She adds that this problem is so widespread, with so many families going without food.
We have entered households where there was no food for days.Corene Conradie - Gift of the Givers Eastern Cape Co-ordinator
Gift of the Givers has up a soup kitchen in the area and will also be working with the local clinic to provide high nutrition food for children.
Conradie says they will be working in the Tholeni area for as long as they need to be and are working with various stakeholders to create long-term solutions.
We would like to share a positive story in the few months to come about how this community is uplifted.Corene Conradie - Gift of the Givers Eastern Cape Co-ordinator
However, as much as they are trying to help, she says that more is needed to help the people in need.
At the end of the day the queues are much longer than what the pots can actually feed.Corene Conradie - Gift of the Givers Eastern Cape Co-ordinator
