Court orders health department to disclose Covid-19 vaccine contracts
John Perlman speaks with Fatima Hassan, Director and founder of the Health Justice Initiative (HJI).
The HJI brought forward a legal challenge which compelled the Department of Health to disclose details of secret vaccine contracts.
The judge found that it was in public interest for the department to share all vaccine contracts and negotiations, and they must do so within the next ten days.
At this stage we are hoping that Department will cooperate.atima Hassan, Director and Founder - Health Justice Initiative
Hassan says that once they see the documents, they may be able to get more clarity on the terms and conditions that were agreed on in these contracts.
She adds that they have never argued that something illegal has been done but just want to better understand why we are in the situation we are in and what was agreed to.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Court orders health department to disclose Covid-19 vaccine contracts
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164036622_fight-against-covid19-coronavirus-vaccine-research-in-laboratory-professional-scientists-holds-syrin.html?downloaded=1
More from Local
Snap! Get ready for the NFL touch down in Cape Town!
The National Football League will touch down in Cape Town this September with a weekend of NFL fan events to celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 season.Read More
Have you got that gospel soul? Cape Town Gospel Choir wants your voice!
SJ chats to Colin Peckham, artistic director of the Cape Town Gospel Choir on their search for new talent.Read More
SANParks Week is coming in September!
SA National Parks Week will be hosted from 16 to 24 September 2023.Read More
'We are certain that by 2024, SA's energy crisis will be over', says Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa said the measures that government has put in place to deal with load shedding are starting to bear fruit.Read More
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter.Read More
Meet the Black Mambas, SA's female anti-poaching unit
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to two members of the Black Mambas, SA's only female anti-poaching unitRead More
Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers try to discredit forensic evidence
Forensic officer Thabo Mosia took to the stand to testify about his part in processing the murder scene the night the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.Read More
Zim govt 'afraid they'll be exposed,' says Chris Maroleng after being deported
Chris Maroleng and his team were deported from Zimbabwe ahead of the general elections on Wednesday.Read More
Court dismisses Santaco's application for City to release impounded taxis
The High Court has dismissed an application from Santaco to get the City of Cape Town to release its recently impounded taxis.Read More