Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote





JOHANNESBURG - Analysts say the country’s 2024 election results are likely to be more complicated than what the newly formed Multi-Party Charter for South Africa suggests, leaving the collective vulnerable.

Seven parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), ActionSA, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Freedom Front Plus, have signed a pre-elections agreement to work together should the African National Congress (ANC) fail to reach a 50+1 majority at the general polls next year.

Following a two-day meeting, the charter announced a new name, a set of priorities and principles for power sharing.

ALSO READ:

• Multi-Party Charter for SA formally enters pre-elections coalition agreement

• Multi-Party Charter for SA resolution opens door for PA to participate in talks

Political Futures Consultancy’s Daniel Silke said that while it's necessary to have a broad-based opposition pact, the idea will be tested as the country edges closer to the elections and beyond.

He said that an ANC remaining in the majority could have dire consequences on the charter.

"And then the pressure will be on to see which members of this current multi-party coalition may or may not be prepared to work with an ANC after the elections next year. In the run-up to the elections, we are likely to see this being an anti-ANC coalition, but post the elections, it may well be that the existence of the multi-party coalition could become quite fractious."

Another analyst, Sanusha Naidu, is simply not convinced that the DA and its coalition partners would be able to secure more than 50% support from the electorate.

She said that South Africans still vote along party lines and might not be receptive to the idea of voting with a coalition government in mind.

Naidu said that she’s not sure how the agreed-upon vision would be implemented.

"I am a bit cautious about this coalition arrangement, not because I don’t think it's valuable or it has importance, I just don’t know how it gets implemented in practice, in a coherent way."

'It’s a game changer': 7 political parties form the Multi-Party Charter for SA ahead of elections

This article first appeared on EWN : Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote