Swellendam talks hit snag over calls for release of arrested protesters
CAPE TOWN - Talks between Swellendam Mayor Francois du Rand and community leaders have hit a snag after calls for the release of those arrested in the town this week.
At least 106 people were arrested on Wednesday morning during a violent protest in the Overberg town.
A municipal building was completely destroyed by fire when residents took to the streets to voice their anger over municipal tariffs.
Talks to resolve this issue were meant to take place on Thursday.
However, South African Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen said that talks had to be postponed after community leaders demanded the release of those currently behind bars.
"We do detect the reluctance from the side of the municipality to really engage meaningfully with the community, but our people are on the ground and engaging the community."
Nissen has called on all parties involved to resume talks on Friday and get to the bottom of the issues facing the town.
"Come to the party, leave political and personal issues, and egos aside and think about the future, and think about Swellendam, and let us resolve the issues."
This article first appeared on EWN : Swellendam talks hit snag over calls for release of arrested protesters
