Siya Kolisi reclaims his captaincy as Springboks take on Wales this weekend

18 August 2023 8:56 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Springboks
Siya Kolisi
2023 rugby world cup

The Springboks take on Wales on 19 August at 4:15 pm in the first of two World Cup warm-up matches.

Africa Melane speaks to Rugby365 editor Jan De Koning ahead of the Springboks' match against Wales.

It's a big match and, along with the one against New Zealand next Friday, it will ultimately decide the starting lineup for the Rugby World Cup in September.

The Springboks take on Wales on Saturday in the first of two World Cup warm-up matches.

Nienaber made 11 changes to the starting team that defeated Argentina two weeks ago.

Big additions include Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche and Jaden Hendrikse.

De Koning says Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has been making an effort to consistently rotate his players but this will stop with this upcoming game and the next one against New Zealand on 25 August as he finalises his World Cup team.

There will maybe be four to five changes next week (against New Zealand), but we are basically seeing the formation of our A team.

Jan De Koning, editor – Rugby365

There has been equal concern and excitement surrounding Siya Kolisi’s return, as he reclaims his captaincy.

Kolisi has not played since June when he suffered a serious knee injury which required surgery.

RELATED: Siya Kolisi undergoes surgery in a bid to be fit for World Cup

Yes, there is a risk that Siya could aggravate the injury… but there is always a risk. He had to get some game time, unfortunately, because he hasn’t played since April, he needs this.

Jan De Koning, editor – Rugby365

De Koning says the Springboks work on a principle that the player will remain on the field for as long as he can be productive.

If Kolisi can remain productive for 10 minutes or the full 80, that’s what he will play.

Kick-off is at 4:15 pm on Saturday (19 August).

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.

RELATED: (LISTEN) The Kiffness compiles proudly SA hit with Siya Kolisi and some Boks


This article first appeared on 947 : Siya Kolisi reclaims his captaincy as Springboks take on Wales this weekend




