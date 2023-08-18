Streaming issues? Report here
Bradley Cooper accused of anti-Semitism for wearing prosthetic nose for film

18 August 2023 9:14 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Bradley Cooper
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Bradley Cooper is set to play Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein in a biopic but people are accusing the star of anti-Semitism.

Bradley Cooper is being accused of anti-Semitism and stereotyping Jewish people for wearing a large prosthetic nose to play Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein in an upcoming biopic.

(Skip to 3.15 for Adam Gilchrist's report.)

Cooper is set to play music composer Leonard Bernstein in a biopic called Maestro - the trailer for the movie was released on 14 August on Netflix.

In the trailer, Cooper is seen wearing a prosthetic nose to make him look like Bernstein.

Watch below.

Many people on social media including English actress Tracy-Ann Oberman (who is Jewish) compared Cooper wearing a prosthetic nose to "Blackface or Yellowface" on Instagram and on a British television programme Channel 4 News.

Oberman also posted about this to her Instagram Stories with the following caption:

If Bradley Cooper green lights your film to play the Jewish composer Bernstein and you want him over a Jewish A-lister who can equally play that role – then let Bradley Cooper’s acting be so magnificent and truthful that the character of Bernstein shines through what he already looks like. If he needs to wear a prosthetic nose then that is, to me and many others, the equivalent of Blackface or Yellowface. Cillian could play Oppenheimer because he looks like Oppenheimer and could get the power of the man’s story and Jewishness through the power of his acting, ditto Tom Conti as Einstein didn’t have to ‘wear’ a nose.

Tracy-Ann Oberman, Actress - United Kingdom

Bernstein's family (and other Jewish actors) defended Cooper online by releasing a statement saying that they were perfectly fine with the film and admire Cooper's commitment to the role.

Cooper has not released a statement about this.

Gilchrist asks, "Isn't this called acting? Putting on a wig, make-up, contact lenses, glasses... isn't a prosthetic nose the same?"




