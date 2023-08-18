South Africa's tap water is 'generally' safe and clean – report





John Perlman speaks to News24 writer, Phillip de Wet about their independent water testing report.

While the Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu is yet to release its Blue Drop Report, which was expected in July, News24 has quietly been testing the drinking water across six major cities.

They have committed to weekly testing over a three-month period to not only test the quality of the water but how that quality changes over time.

We’ve got the annual Blue Drop Report, from governments perspective, you have occasional testing from academics and institutes but you don’t have comparative testing over time in these major cities. Phillip de Wet, writer – News24

The report covers Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Pretoria, Gqeberha, and Bloemfontein.

Journalists drew water samples from taps connected directly to the municipal supply at their homes or close to where they live.

Samples were tested by certified laboratories using an approach in line with national standard which looks at seven specific factors that broadly tests for bacteria and chemicals.

We’re just trying to say, ‘is the water safe and can you trust the numbers that come out of the authorities?’ and is that changing overtime. Phillip de Wet, writer – News24

The report has thus far found that across these cities, the water coming out of our taps is generally safe and clean and often of a very high quality.

Find the full report here.

