Operation Shanela to continue long after BRICS summit, says security cluster
JOHANNESBURG - The national security cluster said that crime-fighting operations in Gauteng would continue long after the BRICS summit.
The national joint operational and intelligence structure announced on Thursday that all law enforcement agencies under it would be deployed to Johannesburg for the duration of the conference.
It said that all security measures had been put in place to ensure that the conference ran smoothly.
READ:
- SA security cluster has ace up its sleeve to rid BRICS Summit of load shedding
- SA confident of hosting safe and secure BRICS summit
Over 40 heads of state, government ministers and diplomats from across the world are expected to attend the 15th annual BRICS summit next week, which will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre.
Over the past few weeks, police have been conducting crime-busting raids in many parts of Johannesburg.
Natjoints co-chairperson, Tebello Mosikili, said these operations were not a PR exercise ahead of the BRICS conference.
“So, we are looking at any security challenges and we will put strategies in place to mitigate the challenges and even beyond this event, there will still be Operation Shanela.”
The BRICS summit will run from the 22nd to the 24th of this month.
This article first appeared on EWN : Operation Shanela to continue long after BRICS summit, says security cluster
More from Local
Snap! Get ready for the NFL touch down in Cape Town!
The National Football League will touch down in Cape Town this September with a weekend of NFL fan events to celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 season.Read More
Have you got that gospel soul? Cape Town Gospel Choir wants your voice!
SJ chats to Colin Peckham, artistic director of the Cape Town Gospel Choir on their search for new talent.Read More
SANParks Week is coming in September!
SA National Parks Week will be hosted from 16 to 24 September 2023.Read More
'We are certain that by 2024, SA's energy crisis will be over', says Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa said the measures that government has put in place to deal with load shedding are starting to bear fruit.Read More
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter.Read More
Meet the Black Mambas, SA's female anti-poaching unit
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to two members of the Black Mambas, SA's only female anti-poaching unitRead More
Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers try to discredit forensic evidence
Forensic officer Thabo Mosia took to the stand to testify about his part in processing the murder scene the night the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.Read More
Zim govt 'afraid they'll be exposed,' says Chris Maroleng after being deported
Chris Maroleng and his team were deported from Zimbabwe ahead of the general elections on Wednesday.Read More
Court dismisses Santaco's application for City to release impounded taxis
The High Court has dismissed an application from Santaco to get the City of Cape Town to release its recently impounded taxis.Read More