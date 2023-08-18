Specialist says 'impoundment laws are clear' as minibus taxi court battle ensues
Lester Kiewit interviews Craig Proctor-Parker, Accident Investigation and Reconstruction Specialist.
The impounding of taxis is at the heart of the stand-off between Santaco and transport authorities.
Earlier this month, Santaco embarked on a violent eight-day stay-away where five people died while buses, trucks, private vehicles and facilities were torched and damaged.
Eventually, both the City and the taxi association reached an agreement that no more taxis would be impounded within the next 14 days to resolve the issues.
Amongst the serious offences which would result in an immediate impoundment is if a car isn't roadworthy, but what does that exactly mean?
RELATED: Weekend taxi impoundments fully in line with Santaco agreement – JP Smith
While there may be some confusion on what it means to be 'road worthy', Proctor-Parker says that the specifications are very clear according to the Road Traffic Act.
He adds that vehicles who transport people and are somewhat responsible for their livelihood are held at a higher standard.
As Santaco fights a legal battle with the City in regard to impounded vehicles, Proctor-Parker says that it's up to the court to determine if the vehicle should be taken off the road just for a damaged taillight purely because it's transporting people, as it typically wouldn't be under normal circumstances.
He adds that the condition of the tyres are vitally important and often "take massive abuse".
The specifications are very clear.Craig Proctor-Parker, Accident Investigation and Reconstruction Specialist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
Snap! Get ready for the NFL touch down in Cape Town!
The National Football League will touch down in Cape Town this September with a weekend of NFL fan events to celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 season.Read More
Have you got that gospel soul? Cape Town Gospel Choir wants your voice!
SJ chats to Colin Peckham, artistic director of the Cape Town Gospel Choir on their search for new talent.Read More
SANParks Week is coming in September!
SA National Parks Week will be hosted from 16 to 24 September 2023.Read More
'We are certain that by 2024, SA's energy crisis will be over', says Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa said the measures that government has put in place to deal with load shedding are starting to bear fruit.Read More
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter.Read More
Meet the Black Mambas, SA's female anti-poaching unit
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to two members of the Black Mambas, SA's only female anti-poaching unitRead More
Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers try to discredit forensic evidence
Forensic officer Thabo Mosia took to the stand to testify about his part in processing the murder scene the night the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.Read More
Zim govt 'afraid they'll be exposed,' says Chris Maroleng after being deported
Chris Maroleng and his team were deported from Zimbabwe ahead of the general elections on Wednesday.Read More
Court dismisses Santaco's application for City to release impounded taxis
The High Court has dismissed an application from Santaco to get the City of Cape Town to release its recently impounded taxis.Read More