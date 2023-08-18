President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton
Lester Kiewit interviews African Correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 2:03).
Over 40 heads of State will gather for the 15th annual Brics Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre from 22 to 24 August.
The Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa.
While Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faces an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine will not be joining, the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister, Mr Sergey Lavrov.
A statement by the Presidency expresses President Ramaphosa's confidence in the success of the Summit.
RELATED: BRICS Summit: All 5 heads of State to attend in person
RELATED: Putin won't attend BRICS Summit, Presidency confirms
RELATED: SA security cluster has ace up its sleeve to rid BRICS Summit of load shedding
The idea is to blunt Western dominance of multilateral politics... How this is going to play out I don't know.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
