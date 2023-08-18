Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills
Lester Kiewit interviews African Correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to3:38).
Google intends to train 20 000 Nigerian women and youth in digital skills to help the government create one million digital jobs in the country.
To assist, the multinational technology company is giving the government a grant of $1.6 million.
This is in attempt to involve and empower women and youth as they step into the digital sphere.
RELATED: AI as an investment tool? Definitely, says a financial expert
This could be very good news to Nigeria, and they need good news.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: PhotoMIX Company
More from Local
Snap! Get ready for the NFL touch down in Cape Town!
The National Football League will touch down in Cape Town this September with a weekend of NFL fan events to celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 season.Read More
Have you got that gospel soul? Cape Town Gospel Choir wants your voice!
SJ chats to Colin Peckham, artistic director of the Cape Town Gospel Choir on their search for new talent.Read More
SANParks Week is coming in September!
SA National Parks Week will be hosted from 16 to 24 September 2023.Read More
'We are certain that by 2024, SA's energy crisis will be over', says Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa said the measures that government has put in place to deal with load shedding are starting to bear fruit.Read More
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter.Read More
Meet the Black Mambas, SA's female anti-poaching unit
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to two members of the Black Mambas, SA's only female anti-poaching unitRead More
Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers try to discredit forensic evidence
Forensic officer Thabo Mosia took to the stand to testify about his part in processing the murder scene the night the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.Read More
Zim govt 'afraid they'll be exposed,' says Chris Maroleng after being deported
Chris Maroleng and his team were deported from Zimbabwe ahead of the general elections on Wednesday.Read More
Court dismisses Santaco's application for City to release impounded taxis
The High Court has dismissed an application from Santaco to get the City of Cape Town to release its recently impounded taxis.Read More
More from Business
Medical Cannabis manufacturer set to list on the JSE
Cilo Cybin is the first company in South Africa that has licences to cultivate, process, package, label and sell medical cannabis products.Read More
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children
As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help.Read More
Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business
Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Nombasa Tsengwa.Read More
Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa
Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The mayor's warned it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.Read More
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account?
A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through it, was linked to his profile. Wendy Knowler tells the story.Read More
Standard Bank posts profit jump, but high interest rates could start backfiring
High interest rates tend to benefit banks at the beginning of a hiking cycle, by helping to offset rising bad loans.Read More
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?
The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.Read More
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding
Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs.Read More
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad
The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.Read More