Get involved... the Matric Thrift movement is changing lives in our communities
Clarence Ford speaks to Kelly Morkel, the founder of Matric Thrift - a movement aiding matriculants in need get the attire of their dreams for their matric ball.
Listen to the conversation below.
Matric Thrift was founded by Kelly Morkel back in 2022 as a youth outreach programme to give back to their community and those in need of matric attire while peer pressure to look their best on this night looms in the air.
RELATED: How local youth are helping matrics get to their dance with dignity
Matric Thrift's main aim is to celebrate kids who matriculate despite political, social, physical and mental strife.
Morkel says that it's about celebrating how far you've come and it shouldn't be about how much money you've spent on a matric ball evening.
Morkel says that waste management is also at the core of this small initiative by repurposing items from those who donate and then thrift the clothing instead of wasting them.
If you want to adopt this initiative in your community, Morkel encourages you to.
If you'd like to donate any kind of matric attire like, dresses, jackets, suits, ties, shoes, shirts, accessories that's gathering dust and can benefit from a new home and put a smile on someone's face, contact:
Kelly Morkel on Instagram and Facebook @godiskodesh, or get in touch via the website, here, or call 066 219 6763.
